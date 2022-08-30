Is now the 'perfect time' for new Kane contract at Tottenham? Conte explains why it is

Harry Kane has bee heavily linked with a move away from Tottenham in the past, but Antonio Conte says now is the “perfect time” for a new contract.

Spurs want striker to stay put

Fresh terms to be discussed

Current deal runs until 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international striker has sparked talk of interest from Manchester rivals City and United in recent windows, but he has stayed loyal to the club that gave him a big break. He remains a prolific presence for Spurs, with 252 goals recorded for the north London outfit, and may be about to see fresh terms put to him.

WHAT THEY SAID: Conte has said of efforts to tie a talismanic figure down: "I think that my opinion is only one of one million opinions. To force the club, to tell the club, to sign a new contract for Harry Kane. Because I repeat: We are talking about a world-class striker, we are talking about a player that in this moment is the most representative player for Tottenham, no? For sure, I’d like to sign a new contract for Harry.

"The perfect time. But you know very well: you create the perfect time with a project. If also the player understands that there is a right process, and that everybody, we are going in the same direction. Every single player wants to see this. And I think Harry for sure is happy, because he is seeing this type of situation."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane, who is now 29 years of age, is already working on a deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium through to the summer of 2024. Spurs are, however, understandably keen to ensure that he sees his playing days out on their books.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Tottenham’s Harry Kane has now scored against 31 of the 32 clubs he has appeared against in the Premier League (97%), failing only against Brentford.

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? Three-time Premier League Golden Boot winner Kane already has four goals to his name this season, in an unbeaten start for Spurs, and will be looking for more when Conte’s side take in a derby date with London rivals West Ham on Wednesday.