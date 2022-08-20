WATCH: Kane surpasses Aguero to break single-club Premier League goal record

- Header wins game for Spurs
- Overtakes Aguero in all-time standings
- Kane's 250th club goal in all competitions
WHAT HAPPENED? After crashing a header against the crossbar just minutes into the second-half, it wasn't long before Kane got himself on the scoresheet. The England captain was positioned perfectly as a Spurs corner was glanced on by Ivan Perisic, meaning all he had to do was nod home to give his team the lead.
HARRY KANE! 💥— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 20, 2022
His 2️⃣5️⃣0️⃣th goal for Tottenham puts them ahead against Wolves 💪 pic.twitter.com/Q8LYRj1CC9
Another milestone for Harry Kane! #COYS— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 20, 2022
This is his 250th Tottenham goal, and his 185th Premier League goal. The most for a single club EVER in PL history!
📺: @USA_Network & @NBCUniverso #MyPLMorning | #TOTWOL pic.twitter.com/6FqAKcuHJl
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Harry Kane has now scored 185 Premier League goals for Tottenham, the most any player has for one club. He overtakes Sergio Aguero, who scored 184 goals for Manchester City. Kane now has also scored 250 goals for Tottenham in all competitions, only 16 goals off Jimmy Greaves' record of 266.