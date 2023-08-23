Paul Mullin still 'weeks' away from Wrexham return but Phil Parkinson delighted by Jake Bickerstaff's impact in the absence of star striker

Paul Mullin is still "weeks" away from returning to action for Wrexham but Phil Parkinson is delighted with Jake Bickerstaff's impact.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mullin is still recovering after sustaining four broken ribs and a punctured lung following an accidental collision during a pre-season friendly against Manchester United. Although he is believed to be "ahead of schedule" in his recovery process, Parkinson has revealed that the striker is still “weeks rather than months” away from returning to the pitch.

However, the Wrexham boss has been impressed with academy product Bickerstaff, who has been given the opportunity to prove himself in Mullin's absence. The 21-year-old scored his first league goal in a 4-2 win over Walsall before adding another in last weekend's dramatic 5-5 draw with Swindon.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Jake is a very good finisher, a clinical finisher," said Parkinson. "He scored a couple of goals in the FA Trophy last year and he was eager to get off the mark in the league for us, and he has done that. I am pleased for him. I have said all along that we have got to give players an opportunity if they perform and I thought Jake did really well against Wigan.

"He made great runs and he has trained well. We see these players all the time in training and who’s in form and who’s not. His finishing has been really good in training and he deserved the opportunity against Walsall, and all of a sudden he is a real bonus for us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although the youngster is producing the goods, it is not easy to fill the shoes of a centre-forward like Mullin, who has scored 79 goals in 97 career games for Wrexham. Hence Parkinson has admitted that he is looking to add more firepower to his attack before the transfer window closes to boost their chances of a League Two title charge.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham will be back in action against Barrow on Saturday in a League Two fixture, with Bickerstaff in line to feature once again.