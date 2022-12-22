Neymar returns to PSG training alongside Marquinhos & Mbappe as Ligue 1 champions wait on Messi

Neymar is back in training at Paris Saint-Germain following his 2022 World Cup exploits, with fellow Brazilian Marquinhos also rejoining the fold.

World Cup finals completed in Qatar

Superstar performers returning to Parc des Princes

Brazilian duo raring to go again

WHAT HAPPENED? The Selecao were pre-tournament favourites to claim a global crown in Qatar, but they suffered a shock quarter-final defeat to Croatia as a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina went on to land the ultimate prize. Top talent has been dripped into Christophe Galtier’s PSG squad on the back of another major international tournament, with Neymar and Marquinhos the latest to link up with the Ligue 1 title holders.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kylian Mbappe, fresh from his hat-trick in the World Cup final for France, joined PSG training on Wednesday – with the opportunity to take in a well-earned break being passed up – while Morocco international full-back Achraf Hakimi is another readying himself for a return to domestic duty.

WHAT NEXT? PSG are now just waiting on seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi to make his way back to Parc des Princes, with the iconic 35-year-old – who is being lined up for a contract extension – currently taking in wild World Cup-winning celebrations in his homeland.