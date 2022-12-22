Mbappe has sent 'strong signal to everyone' at PSG with early return from World Cup, says Galtier

Kylian Mbappe has sent a “strong signal to everyone” at Paris Saint-Germain with his early return from 2022 World Cup duty, says Christophe Galtier.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old forward helped France to get within touching distance of another global crown in Qatar, and became the first man since Geoff Hurst to net a hat-trick in the final as he did his best to inspire Les Bleus in an epic clash with Argentina. Mbappe’s efforts were ultimately in vain, as Lionel Messi and Co prevailed in a penalty shootout, but there has been no sulking or licking of wounds from the superstar striker as he has already returned to training at PSG.

WHAT THEY SAID: Galtier has told PSG TV of welcoming a talismanic presence back into the fold at Parc des Princes: "I'm very happy to see him. Kylian had a great World Cup. This return is also a strong signal to everyone. A player who may have been disappointed not to lift the most beautiful of trophies, even if he was top scorer at this World Cup [with eight goals]. He wanted to get back in contact with the group very quickly and prepare for the deadlines which are coming up very quickly. We are very, very happy to see him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Morocco international full-back Achraf Hakimi, along with Brazilian pair Neymar and Marquinhos, have also rejoined the PSG ranks, but Messi – who is being lined up for an extension to his contract with the Ligue 1 champions – remains in Argentina for now as the Albiceleste celebrate claiming their first World Cup crown since 1986.

WHAT NEXT? PSG, who have seen Mbappe hit 19 goals for them through 20 appearances this season, will be back in competitive action on December 28 when playing host to Strasbourg.