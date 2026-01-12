How to get last-minute NBA Berlin 2026 tickets: Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic, Uber Arena, prices, & more

The NBA arrives in Europe this week, and stars from Orlando and Memphis, such as Jaren Jackson Jr., Ja Morant, Paolo Banchero, and Franz Wagner, will showcase their skills.

The Magic and the Grizzlies head to Berlin first (January 15) and then head to the NBA London game three days later (January 18). Fans all over the continent are in a hoops frenzy, and there’s been a rush to secure courtside seats.

Those basketball supporters who are excited at the prospect of going to the upcoming NBA game in Berlin will be hoping for more electrifying court action. Don’t miss out on the chance of seeing the Stateside stars on German soil. Let GOAL give you all the vital ticket information, including how much they cost and where you can buy them.

When is NBA Berlin 2026?

Date Fixture Venue Tickets Thu, Jan 15 (7pm) Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic Uber Arena, Berlin Tickets

This may be the first time that NBA players have graced the arena before, but NHL stars have skated into the German capital on a couple of occasions, back in 2011 (Buffalo Sabres vs Los Angeles Kings) and again in 2019 (Chicago Blackhawks vs Eisbären Berlin).

The Uber Arena (previously known as the O2 World or Mercedes-Benz Arena) is a multi-purpose indoor arena in Berlin, Germany, with a maximum capacity of 17,000. It opened in 2008 and is home to Eisbaren Berlin, the most successful team in the Deutsche Eishockey Liga, and also Alba Berlin, who have been crowned German basketball champions 11 times since 1996. The Berlin venue also hosted the finals of Europe's most prestigious basketball competition, Euroleague, on three occasions (2009, 2016, and 2024).

Aside from sport, numerous musical artists and groups have performed at the arena, the first being Metallica in 2008 and more recently Lady Gaga, as part of her Mayhem Ball tour. The 2009 MTV Europe Music Awards were also staged there.

How to buy NBA Berlin 2026 tickets

Tickets for the NBA Berlin game were released in several phases, an initial phase reserved for NBA subscribers and priority pass holders, followed by general public sales.

Additionally, VIP packages were offered, including exclusive perks such as premium seating, backstage access, and even meet-and-greet opportunities with players.

When the NBA stars have previously visited European shores, demand for tickets has always been extremely high. For example, the NBA Paris Games 2025 sold out within hours, reflecting the growing enthusiasm for the NBA in Europe.

Those looking to secure last-minute seats to NBA Berlin may also wish to consider secondary sites such as StubHub, with tickets likely to sell out the closer you get to tip-off.

How much are NBA Berlin 2026 tickets?

NBA Berlin ticket prices varied depending on seat location, category, and visibility, and they ranged from between €100-2000. Although VIP packages, with hospitality access and exclusive benefits, exceeded €3,000.

Keep tabs on the official NBA ticket portal and links on the Uber Arena sites for additional information about availability and prices. Tickets are currently available from €131 upwards on secondary resale sites such as StubHub, too.

What to expect from NBA Berlin?

While the English capital has welcomed a host of NBA teams over recent years, it’s going to be a momentous occasion for German hoops fanatics, as this will be the first-ever NBA regular-season game staged in their country. That's another reason why Deutschland basketball devotees have been clambering over themselves to pick up game tickets.

If last year’s NBA Europe experience is anything to go by, then the Berlin fans are in for a real treat. Last January, the basketball spotlight fell solely on Paris, as the French capital staged an NBA regular season double-header between the San Antonio Spurs and the Indiana Pacers. Both encounters were full of points that kept the fans that crammed into the Accor Arena on the edge of their seat throughout the four quarters.

Those Paris games may have been point fests, but they still don’t come close to the most memorable NBA encounter in Europe. In 2011, the Toronto Raptors and the New Jersey Nets faced off in London. In a thrilling encounter that needed three further periods of Overtime to decide the winner, the O2 Arena audience saw a staggering 273 points scored.

Which teams are playing in the NBA Berlin 2026 game?

As well as playing in Berlin on Thursday, the Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies will also go head-to-head in London on Sunday.

Orlando Magic

The Magic were established in Orlando, Florida in 1989 as an NBA expansion franchise. Several hoops legends have plied their trade in Orlando, including the likes of Shaquille O'Neal, Penny Hardaway and Dwight Howard. The Magic may have topped the Southeast division standings on 8 occasions and reigned supreme as Eastern Conference champs twice, but they are still awaiting their first NBA Championship triumph. The closest they got to reaching the holy grail was finishing as NBA Finals runners-up in 1995 and 2009. Last season, they were knocked out in the opening round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics (4-1).

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies have a huge local following back in the United States, as they are currently the only team of the four major professional North American sports leagues, based in the city of Memphis. The NBA franchise was originally established in Vancouver, Canada for the start of the 1995/96 NBA season. After the 2000/01 season concluded, the Grizzlies departed Canada and moved to Memphis. The Grizzlies topped the Southwest division in both 2022 and 2023, although you have to back to 2013 for their best ever playoff performance, when they reached the Western Conference Finals, losing 4-0 to the San Antonio Spurs. Last season, they were whitewashed during the opening round of the playoffs by the eventual NBA champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder.

When are the NBA Global Games 2025/26?

There are three NBA 2025/26 regular-season games taking place outside the United States and Canada in total. The first was staged in Mexico in November. Following this Thursday's NBA Berlin event, the final overseas game for 2026 takes place in London, with details as follows:

Date Fixture Venue Sun, Jan 18 2026, 5pm Orlando Magic vs Memphis Grizzlies The O2 Arena, London



There are also future plans to stage NBA regular season games in Manchester, UK (2027) and in Paris, France (2028).