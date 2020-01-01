Munetsi: Former Orlando Pirates defender signs new Stade de Reims deal

The 23-year-old will be at the French Ligue 1 side for the next four years after extending his stay following the completion of his first season

Former defender Marshall Munetsi has officially signed a new four-year deal with Stade de .

The Zimbabwe international joined the French side on the back of what was an impressive season with the Buccaneers in 2019.

However, Reims were impressed with his display this season, describing Munetsi as an 'impact player and delightful man' and, therefore, saw the need to tie him down to a long-term deal.

His initial contract was set to expire in June 2023, but he's now on a new and improved package until June 2024.

The club took to their official website to announce the news on Saturday.

"In one season, he's won a whole club! Impact player and delightful man, Marshall Munetsi continues the adventure with Stade de Reims. The Zimbabwean international (23-years-old) who appeared 21 times this season is now linked with the red and white club, like his sidekick Moreto Cassama, until 2024," said the club.

Reims manager David Guion had good things to say about the former Sea Robber, saying the 23-year-old never disappointed him this past season.

"Marshall has never disappointed me. [He is] exemplary in investment and attitude," said Guion.

Reims president Jean-Pierre Caillot said the club signed the 23-year-old because they needed someone versatile and he's pleased with how Munetsi performed in his first season.

"Marshall was our first recruit in the last summer transfer window. At the time, it responded to the need defined by the staff to be able to count on an athletic player capable of playing in central defence as in a midfield position," recalled Caillot.

"On a sporting and human level, Marshall is one of the great satisfactions of the season. The recruitment team had studied the man and the player in-depth, but there is still this unknown factor linked to cultural and climatic adaptation.

"Marshall justified the confidence placed in him, his state of mind as well as his performances were remarkable. This extension validates a promising first season. This signature touches me more since I know all the additional work that the player has done to seize his chance," added Caillot.

Munetsi made 21 appearances across all competitions for Reims, including 17 in the league and registered two assists in the process.