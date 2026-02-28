Mourinho’s résumé is actually BETTER than Guardiola’s – the proof is insane!

In a passionate breakdown that has already racked up over a million views, GOAL’s FanZone dives headfirst into one of football’s fiercest debates: whose managerial CV truly stands taller — Jose Mourinho or Pep Guardiola?

JFTV Luca wastes no time making his position crystal clear.

“Jose Mourinho’s resume is better than Pep Guardiola’s resume as a manager."

From there, he traces Mourinho’s journey with relentless detail, beginning at the very start of his rise.

"Let's talk about Barcelona. Him, Guardiola, both worked at the club at the same time. He didn't get the job that he wanted (at Barca). Then he went to Benfica before Porto, where he succeeded there, won a few trophies, went to Porto, won literally every European trophy possible in two seasons, won everything domestically and in Europe, the UEFA Cup and the Champions League, winning the Champions League with Porto, which is arguably his most impressive achievement, one could argue."

The commentary then shifts to Stamford Bridge, painting a picture of a Chelsea side that was far from the superpower it would later become.

"He goes to Chelsea, and at that point in time, no disrespect, Charlie, but they're not the top club that they are now. Arsenal were dominating the League, Manchester United were dominating the League. Chelsea just came into it with Abramovich bringing in all these players, but Mourinho was the catalyst for everything.

"He won the League in his first season, conceding only 15 League goals, one of the most impressive Premier League achievements to this day. And he goes back to back in the '05/06 season as well."

Next comes Inter Milan and the historic treble that still stands alone in Italian football. It's a topic that actually hurts him because he is a Juventus fan.

"Then he goes to Inter Milan. Not only does he win the League, but he wins the triple in the 09/10 season, which to this day is the only Italian club to do so. I hate to say it. It hurts me, honestly. But Inter are the only club to win the Treble.

"And it's super impressive because he did it, also beating Pep Guardiola on the way there, which is a really cool full circle moment because Barcelona chose Pep to come to the club a couple of years before instead of Mourinho. He had that vengeance story. He knocked them out. And we could talk about refereeing decisions and whatnot. But you guys were better than them, and they still knocked you out."

Real Madrid is painted as the ultimate revenge chapter.

"He then goes to Madrid, and he still torments Pep there, which is just, again, crazy to think about. Barcelona were dominating the league. And in the 11/12 season, Jose Mourinho ends Pep Guardiola's dominance, winning the league with 100 points, the first team ever to do in La Liga history. Barca matched it the season after, but Real Madrid were the first to do so."

Back to Stamford Bridge for the second spell, and a memorable stint with Manchester United.

"Then he returns back to the Premier League with Chelsea, wins the League. I think the only coach to ever be top of the Premier League table from match week one right to the very end, won the league in very dominant fashion.

"Goes to Manchester United, in hindsight, he was actually the most successful coach there post-Ferguson. He won the Europa League, he won the FA Cup. He did well there. Maybe you could argue underachieve, but he himself said that finishing second was his best achievement ever with that club, which is crazy to say."

Even the Tottenham stint gets a fair hearing.

"Goes to Tottenham. Sorry Ed, he doesn't succeed there. (But) He has a good record against Pep in the head-to-head. Got to the final. They sacked him before. In hindsight, I think that was a wrong decision from the board, but didn't win anything there."

And the often-underrated Roma chapter closes the case.

"Goes to Roma. This, for me, is a really underrated achievement. He wins the Conference League in his first season, their first European trophy. Goes to Europa League final the season after, and are very unfortunate to lose that because there were some horrible refereeing decisions. So two European finals in two years was loved and adored at Roma."

The video lands its knockout punch:

"Also an incredible accolade. I think he was unbeaten at home for 9 years straight. If I'm an employer and I want to hire a manager, I'm looking at these and thinking, Wow, who can beat this?"

Love him or hate him, the Special One’s journey — from rejected coach at Barcelona to treble-winning, title-snatching, never-boring force — is laid out in full. Whether you side with Mourinho or Guardiola, this clip has done its job: it’s got the entire football world arguing all over again.