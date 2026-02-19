Juventus Fan

Luca Dallolio (aka jftvluca)

I’m a content creator who creates videos for my own channels on Instagram, TikTok & YouTube as well as my club Juventus and various other football companies, including GOAL.

Growing up in London with Italian parents, I always had a strong passion for Italian football as well as the Premier League, and I wanted to share that love I had for the ‘Beautiful Game’ through social media! There weren’t many “Italian football creators” when I began creating content in 2021, so I saw a gap in the market to spread my love and knowledge of the Italian game, and fast forward five years, I’ve done so!