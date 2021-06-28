Morata joins Torres as Spain's joint-top scorer at Euros

The striker got his second of the tournament when he scored during extra time against Croatia

Alvaro Morata has joined Fernando Torres as Spain's top scorer at European Championships.

The striker struck in extra-time as La Roja beat Croatia 5-3 over 120 minutes to progress to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

Morata now has two goals to his name in the tournament, having also found the net in the 1-1 draw with Poland in matchday two.

What record has Morata matched?

Having netted three times in Euro 2016, the 28-year-old's tally in European Championships now stands at five.

5 - Alvaro Morata has scored his fifth goal at the European Championships, becoming Spain's joint-highest scorer in the competition along with Fernando Torres. Thunderbolt. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/quYGk3O7eQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 28, 2021

That puts him level with Fernando Torres and one ahead of Barcelona great David Villa.

A first ever for Spain

Five different scorers were involved in Spain's win against Croatia.

It's the first time they have had five different players hit the net in one game at either a European Championship or World Cup.

The 5-3 win comes just days after they trounced Slovakia 5-0 and it is the first time any team at a Euros has scored five or more goals in consecutive matches.

Azpilicueta sets a Spain record

Cesar Azpilicueta picked a good time to get his first goal for La Roja. The Chelsea star headed in Spain's second goal to give them the lead.

31 - César Azpilicueta, who has scored his first ever goal for Spain (27th cap), has become Spain’s oldest ever goalscorer at the European Championships (31y 304d). Timing. #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/4vfeas0CuY — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 28, 2021

At 31 years and 304 days, he is his nation's oldest scorer at a European Championship.

