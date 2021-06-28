Pedri breaks Rooney's European Championship record with start in Spain's last-16 clash with Croatia

The Barcelona starlet was named in the starting XI for the knockout game in Copenhagen just months after earning his first cap

Spain star Pedri toppled a record previously held by Wayne Rooney as he earned a start in Monday's Euro 2020 clash with Croatia.

By starting in Monday's last-16 clash, Pedri, at 18 years and 215 days old, became the youngest player to ever be named in a starting XI at the European Championship.

That record was previously held by Rooney, who started for England against Portugal in 2004 at 18 years 244 days old.

Rooney's rapid rise

Rooney's ascent to the top of world football was one of the fastest in recent memory as the former Manchester United and Everton forward quickly played his way to the top of the sport.

He became the youngest player to play for England in February 2003 before becoming the youngest player to score for England later that year.

By that next summer, he became the youngest scorer in competition history when he joined the England squad for the Euros, although his record was topped by Swiss midfielder Johan Vonlanthen days later.

Rooney started that quarter-final match against Portugal but was replaced due to injury as the Three Lions crashed out on penalties.

By the time his international career was finished, Rooney retired as England's all-time leading goalscorer and second most-capped player.

Pedri's ascent

The Barcelona starlet received his first senior call-up in March, making his debut against Greece on March 25.

After being named in Luis Enrique's squad this summer, Pedri became the youngest player to represent Spain at the Euros with his appearance against Sweden.

The 18-year-old midfielder was No.4 on Goal's 2021 NXGN list, behind only American star Gio Reyna, French ace Eduardo Camavinga and Barca team-mate Ansu Fati.

