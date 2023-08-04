Mikel Arteta hints at further Arsenal signings after Gabriel Jesus injury as he wants 'healthy competition' in squad

Mikel Arteta suggests more signings as Arsenal seeks 'healthy competition' following Gabriel Jesus injury.

Arsenal continues transfer business; more signings

Concerns over midfield depth and Thomas Partey

Jesus injury adds to Arteta's considerations

WHAT HAPPENED? The Arsenal manager has indicated that the club's summer transfer activities are still ongoing, with plans to bring in additional players. Despite already being the biggest spenders in the Premier League this summer, Arsenal is looking to further strengthen the squad. Reports suggest that a move for David Raya is in the works, and the club is targeting Gremio midfielder Bitello and keeping tabs on Moises Caicedo to bolster their midfield options. Arteta acknowledges the positive progress of the squad, but he desires more depth and 'healthy competition' before the transfer window closes.

WHAT THEY SAID: In response to the ongoing transfer activities, Mikel Arteta stated, "Well, we’re in the process. We’re working on a few things. We have to make a few decisions. We’re very happy with the squad we have, that’s for sure. We want a healthy competition in the squad, and we’re working on that."

Regarding the injury to Gabriel Jesus, Arteta commented, "He’s fine. He’s obviously disappointed because he was feeling good and then this issue came up. Nobody expected that we would need to do it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The club's substantial spending so far indicates their ambition to strengthen key areas and address concerns, particularly regarding the midfield depth and potential departures, such as Thomas Partey. The injury to Gabriel Jesus serves as a reminder of the importance of squad depth and preparation for unforeseen challenges during the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? As the Premier League season approaches, Arsenal's focus will be on finalizing the potential signings they are working on. They kick off their season against Manchester City in the Community Shield on August 6 before hosting Nottingham Forest for the Premier League opener on August 12.