Injury worry for Arsenal! Knee problem forces Gabriel Jesus to miss Monaco friendly 10 days before Premier League opener

Gabriel Jesus is absent from the Arsenal squad for their friendly clash against Monaco on Wednesday because of a knee injury.

Jesus out of friendly against Monaco

Striker struggling with knee injury

Will be assessed before next game

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners confirmed the attacker's absence ahead of Wednesday's tie, explaining that he is out "due to a knee issue and will be assessed".

While Jesus misses out, new signings Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber make their home debuts in the Emirates Cup clash as Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard start from the bench.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 26-year-old's knee troubles will cause some concern for the north London club as it comes just 10 days before the start of the new Premier League campaign. Jesus missed a big chunk of last season because of a knee problem he sustained during the World Cup, keeping him out of action from December until March.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? After the Monaco clash, Mikel Arteta's team will face Manchester City in the Community Shield on August 6.