'That's not going to happen' - Michael Carrick refuses to walk away from Manchester United job despite dropping into relegation zone after 4-4 Aston Villa draw

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Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has ruled out resigning from his post despite Sunday's chaotic 4-4 home draw against Aston Villa leaving his side inside the Premier League relegation zone. Stoppage-time goals from Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorgu rescued an unlikely point at Old Trafford, yet the Red Devils enter the international break sitting 18th.

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Stoppage-time rescue salvages home point

Carrick faces mounting pressure after seeing his side go eight Premier League matches without a win, leaving them with a solitary league victory over newly promoted Ipswich Town in August. Having trailed 2-0 inside 17 minutes against Roma in midweek, United conceded inside four minutes to Alysson and Nicolas Jackson before Bruno Fernandes' penalty and former Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans levelled before half-time. After John McGinn's spot-kick and Leon Goretzka's maiden Villa strike made it 4-2 as some fans left early following an anti-ownership protest, Zirkzee and Dorgu rescued a point.

Defiant manager dismisses resignation talk

Asked at the end of his Sky Sports interview whether he would consider stepping down if he felt it was the right move, Carrick replied: "That's not going to happen."

When pressed on whether talks would clearly take place regarding his future, he answered: "Will there?"

Told that he would expect such discussions, the United boss responded: "Would you?"

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Asked what he thought of the situation, Carrick said: "Well you're telling me what you think."

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Pressed again for his own view, he added: "We haven't won enough games but I expect to move forward and keep working on the things we've been working on and showing a lot of good in the game today. Tighten up on some things and start winning football matches."

Boss backs squad to recover

Speaking during his post-match press conference about whether his squad can turn their campaign around despite failing to keep a clean sheet in their opening 10 league outings for the first time since 1986-87, Carrick said: "One hundred per cent. I think there's more than enough.

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“Goals change games and we've got to deal with it and it's something we have to improve on drastically. But there's more than enough, we're just making it too difficult for ourselves at the moment in certain times. I'm quite clear with what direction the club needs to go in. We've just got to win games."

Reflecting on the defensive lapses, he added: "Football is about moments, football is about what happens in both boxes in the end. Take (away) the moments and the totally avoidable goals we've given away, I actually thought we played pretty well, we were the better team for the most part and I'm disappointed we haven't won the game."

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Liverpool clash follows unwanted records

Sitting 18th with one win from 10 games marks United's lowest standing at this stage of a top-flight campaign since sitting 20th in 1986-87, while matching their eight-game winless run from April 1 to May 16, 2025. Carrick's men are now guaranteed to spend at least 15 straight days in the drop zone, their longest top-flight stretch since a 28-day spell across September and October 1986. Following the two-week international hiatus, the 20-time English champions return to action against rivals Liverpool.