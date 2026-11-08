The secret behind the yellow and green balloons in the Manchester United stands before the Aston Villa clash

Manchester United fans renewed their protests against the club's management ahead of Sunday evening's clash with Aston Villa at Old Trafford, closing out the tenth round of the Premier League. It was another scene laying bare the anger among supporters over the state of the club and the slide in results.

One banner carried a blunt message: "We don't want a new stadium, we want a new board". A large number of supporters held green and yellow balloons, the club's original colours at its foundation, then released them into the air as the players walked out ahead of kick-off.

Those protests come with United's results in freefall this season, piling more criticism onto the club's management. Fans want change at ownership and board level, having lost all faith in the way the club is run.

United go into the Villa clash with just 7 points from their first 9 matches, sitting nineteenth, second from bottom of the Premier League table.

This was not the first time supporters had vented their fury this way. Tuesday's Champions League clash with Roma saw a similar protest, fans hurling tennis balls onto the pitch in objection to the club's management and briefly forcing play to stop.

On the pitch, that night against Roma turned on its head. United clawed back a two-goal deficit to win 3-2, a brace from Matheus Cunha and a strike from Bruno Fernandes flipping the anger in the stands into celebration in the closing minutes.