Memphis & Aguero given Barcelona squad numbers as Messi's No.10 remains vacant

The Liga giants are set to face Juventus in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Sunday, with new arrivals lining up for Ronald Koeman's side

Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero appear to have been given their squad numbers at Barcelona, but No.10 remains up for grabs following the revelation that Lionel Messi will not be signing a new contract at Camp Nou.

A six-time Ballon d'Or winner, who has dropped into the free agent pool this summer, has been cleared to find another club as the Blaugrana cannot afford to tie him down on fresh terms as they seek to bring financial difficulties under control.

Fresh faces have, however, been added to Ronald Koeman's ranks, with a Dutch forward and another Argentina international striker among those to have been acquired in the latest transfer window.

Which numbers will Memphis and Aguero take?

Barca are in the process of finalising their plans for 2021-22, with the Liga giants having to move on without Messi, and are set to face Juventus in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Sunday.

Their squad list for that fixture, which could see them reunited with former Real Madrid foe Cristiano Ronaldo, has offered a nod towards the club's new number list.

Memphis, who has joined as a free agent from Lyon, is set to fill the No.9 jersey, with Martin Braithwaite being moved to 12.

Former Manchester City star Aguero, who had been hoping to line up alongside fellow countryman Messi in Catalunya, has taken No.19.

Any other notable changes for Barcelona?

Riqui Puig now fills the No.6 jersey at Camp Nou, while Ansu Fati is 17.

He is back to fitness for the start of another season, having seen his 2020-21 campaign decimated by injury, and his old number 22 now belongs to Emerson Royal - another new arrival.

Fati takes 17 from Francisco Trincao, who has been sent on a season-long loan to Wolves.

The rest of the squad list looks the same, with the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Miralem Pjanic, Philippe Coutinho and Samuel Umtiti still around despite generating plenty of transfer talk.

The only numbers not being used against Juve are 10 and 16, with there notable absentees to be found there.

It remains to be seen who will take Messi's iconic shirt, as he appears to close in on a move to PSG, while 16 will be filled by Pedri once he returns from Olympics 2020 duty with Spain.

