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FISNIK ASLLANI HOFFENHEIM Getty Images
Magdy Obaid

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Medical failure: Leipzig returns Aslani to Hoffenheim

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Mysterious concerns scupper the deal

Fisnik Asllani's move to Leipzig has collapsed. Hoffenheim will keep their striker after medical concerns scuppered an agreement between the two clubs.

In an official statement on their "X" account, Hoffenheim confirmed that talks with Leipzig over the 23-year-old had broken down. The deal fell through "due to medical concerns raised by Leipzig", they said, offering no further detail.

Andreas Schicker, Hoffenheim's sporting director, reacted to the collapse in comments carried by the "Bundesliga" website: "Fisnik has made remarkable progress with us, and cancelling this deal is not bad news from a sporting perspective."

Schicker went on: "We have complete confidence in his ability to deliver an outstanding performance at the highest levels, both physically and technically. We fully support our player. He played a pivotal role in our success last season, and he finished the preparation period at his usual level, and he will join training next week."

The numbers back him up. Asllani scored 10 goals and provided 7 assists in 33 Bundesliga matches during the 2025/2026 season, helping fire Hoffenheim into the Europa League. The campaign before that, he netted 18 goals for second-division Elversberg and came close to leading them to promotion for the first time in their history.

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