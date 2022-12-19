Mbappe breaks silence to send defiant World Cup message after hat-trick heroics in France’s heartbreaking defeat to Argentina

Kylian Mbappe has broken his silence following France’s World Cup final defeat to Argentina and sent a defiant message looking ahead to 2026.

Forward scored three times versus Argentina

Suffered penalty shootout heartache

Determined to challenge for more global crowns

WHAT HAPPENED? Les Bleus entered Qatar 2022 as reigning champions and fell agonisingly short in defence of that crown, with penalty shootout heartache endured after battling their way to a thrilling 3-3 draw over 120 minutes against Lionel Messi and Co. Mbappe netted a hat-trick in that contest – the first man to do so in a World Cup final since Geoff Hurst for England in 1966 – but still ended up on the losing side and must now regroup ahead of more bids for global glory in the years to come.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe appears to remain in a confident mood, despite his heroic efforts against Argentina being in vain, with his social media message reading: “We will return.”

WHAT NEXT? The rest of the world has been warned as Mbappe, who already has one World Cup winners’ medal to his name, is determined to ensure that he lives up to a reputation that is seeing him billed as the next GOAT to follow in the footsteps of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.