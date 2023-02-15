'Mary Earps is someone I look up to' - England youngster Emily Ramsey on relationship with Man Utd star and World Cup ambitions

England youngster Emily Ramsey has expressed her desire to challenge the Lionesses' top goalkeepers as the World Cup nears, despite being uncapped.

Ramsey could make debut this month

Out to compete with England No.1 Earps

Goalkeeper admitted she's also thought about World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Ramsey could make her debut in the upcoming international break and the Manchester United shot-stopper is determined to match the team’s best during the camp, including team-mate Mary Earps, a Euro 2022 winner and nominee for FIFA's The Best Goalkeeper award.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I have a good relationship with Mary, obviously, from United and I've always worked well with her,” Ramsey, on loan at Everton, told reporters.

“We have a good dynamic when we're training together so she's definitely someone that I look up to, with where she's taken herself to in the last couple of years and the success that she's had, as well as striving to compete with her.

“We have a competitive environment, which I think is really important. It's not coming in and - yes, Mary is [England’s] No.1 - but it's that training, that competitive edge and me competing against her almost. It's a fun environment to be in but, also, it pushes everyone.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ramsey may be a relatively new face in the England set-up but she’s come in at a crucial time, with head coach Sarina Wiegman poisedto pick her World Cup squad in just a few months. The 22-year-old has admitted it’s hard not to think about that looming tournament.

“I think it's something you'd be silly not to think about - it is there,” she added. “But, for me, my focus all season has just been club and trying to cement myself and play games and play against the best teams in the league.

"There are four goalkeepers on this camp and three will be in the squad for the World Cup. It's a competition, realistically. I would love to be there but nothing can be taken for granted. Obviously, going away and playing in the WSL is the only thing that's going to ultimately push everyone to that level.”

WHAT NEXT FOR RAMSEY? The goalkeeper will hope to debut in England's Arnold Clark Cup campaign. Their first fixture is on Thursday, against South Korea, before games against Italy and Belgium follow.