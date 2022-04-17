Manchester United is the most successful club in the Premier League era. With 13 trophies to their name, they are the team with the most number of league titles since 1992.

However, in the last decade, there has been a shift in power structure from the red side of Manchester to the blue side. After the departure of Alex Ferguson, Manchester City have had the upper hand over their arch-rivals and the Cityzens have won the league four times, the most by any club in the last decade.

It is not easy to fill in the shoes of a legend like Ferguson and although United have tried a string of new coaches, they are yet to figure out the right man for the job. On July 1, 2013, the United board roped in David Moyes as the new manager. Moyes was handpicked by Ferguson and even decreed that the new manager should get a six-year contract.

But United's performance went downhill with Moyes in charge. His managerial stint just lasted 10 months and was sacked on April 22, 2014. In fact, it was the third-shortest managerial stint in the history of the club.

After the first six games, United found themselves 12th on the league table with just one win to their name. In December, they strung together a run of four wins which propelled them to the sixth position. But it was abundantly clear that the ship needed a new direction. Finally, on April 22, he was shown the door following a 2-0 loss to Everton.

Ryan Giggs was brought in as the interim manager for the final stretch of the season. In four matches he won twice, drew and lost one each. With 64 points, United finished on the seven spot in the league table, their worst in the Premier League era.

Pos Season P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 7 2013-14 38 19 7 12 64 43 +21 64

Will Ralf Rangnick's men register United's worst-ever Premier League performance?

There was an air of optimism at Old Trafford at the beginning of the current season. Cristiano Ronaldo returned to his teenage club, Jadon Sanch and Raphael Varane were signed to improve the quality of the squad and with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the helm, the Red Devils thought they would once again challenge for the Premier League crown.

But things hardly changed and in November after a humiliating 4-1 defeat to Watford, Solskjaer parted ways with the club. United were at the seventh position back then. Ralf Rangnick was brought onboard to shake things up but after an initial flourish that saw United climb to the fourth spot in January, the performances have remained below expectation. In their last five matches, they have won just twice and once again find themselves in the fifth spot.

With six matches to go, they need 11 points to beat the record set under David Moyes. They have a complicated run of games that includes facing teams like Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea. However, the win against Norwich City will boost the morale of the team.

Pos Season P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 5 2021-22 32 15 9 8 52 44 +8 54