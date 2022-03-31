Manchester City spent £35m on agent fees in 2021 with Man Utd a close second with £29m splashed out

Premier League champions Manchester City spent more money on agent fees over the last year than any other side in the division, with £35 million ($46m) splashed out to help facilitate transfers.

Local rivals Manchester United were second on the list with £29 million ($38m) paid to intermediaries.

In total the current 20 Premier League clubs paid out £272.6 million ($359.9m) to agents between February 2021 and the end of the 2022 January transfer window, which is a slight increase on last year's figure of £272.2 million ($359.3m).

United and City lead the way

Man City top the agent spending table after a year which saw them break the British transfer record by signing Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for £100 million ($139m). They also completed a £14 million ($18m) deal for River Plate forward Julian Alvarez in January.

Their spending would have been higher had they succeeded in their attempts to lure Tottenham striker Harry Kane last summer, but the England skipper remained in north London.

Man Utd meanwhile spent £73 million ($101m) on Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and £41 million ($57m) for Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane.

Then late in the summer window they completed a sensational deal to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus for an initial £13 million ($18m).

Who else spent what?

Third on the spending list is Chelsea, whose £28.2m ($37.2m) agent fee payments includes their club-record £98 million ($133m) capture of Romelu Lukaku. Liverpool are fourth with £22.1m ($29.1m), with their major signings including Ibrahima Konate and Luis Diaz.

Fifth on the list is Arsenal, who spent £18.7 million ($24.6m), with north London rivals Tottenham next with £13.9m ($18.3m) and then Watford, who were promoted from the Championship last year, with £12.6 million ($16.6m).

Another newly-promoted side, Brentford, spent the least amount with just £3.5m ($4.6m) forked out on agents fees.

Premier League agent spending table 2021-22

Man City £35m ($46m)

Man Utd ££29m ($38m)

Chelsea £28.2m ($37.2m)

Liverpool £22.1m ($29.1m)

Arsenal £18.7m ($24.6m)

Tottenham £13.9m ($18.3m)

Watford £12.6m ($16.6m)

Leicester £12m ($15.8m)

Wolves £11.9m ($15.7m)

Everton £11.4m ($15m)

Leeds £11.3m ($14.9m)

West ham £10.5m ($13.2m)

Aston Vila £9.6m ($12.6m)

Crystal Palace £8.8m ($11.6m)

Norwich £8.6m ($11.3m)

Newcastle £7.7m ($10.1m)

Brighton £6.2m ($8.1m)

Burnley £6m ($7.9m)

Southampton £4.9m ($6.4m)

Brentford £3.5m ($4.6m)

