Man Utd star Pogba quizzed on Real Madrid rumours & Mbappe 'blame' for France's Euro 2020 failure

Paul Pogba has refused to be drawn on renewed talk of Real Madrid forming part of his future plans, with the Manchester United midfielder steering around any transfer questions in the summer window.

A switch to Spain for the World Cup-winning midfielder has been mooted for some time, with the 28-year-old making no secret of the fact that representing the Blancos would be a "dream".

Speculation has resurfaced of late, with Pogba entering the final 12 months of his contract at Old Trafford, but he is reluctant to enter into a discussion regarding links to La Liga heavyweights.

Quizzed during an appearance on El Chiringuito as to why he does not play for Real, Pogba said: "I was expecting this.

"I've arrived [on the show] and I want to say thank you all, I'm going to continue with my holiday and I have to go now because they're waiting for me."

Prior to shutting down the transfer gossip, Pogba was asked about France's showing at Euro 2020.

A star-studded side fell at the round of 16 in that competition, with Kylian Mbappe - who failed to register a goal for Les Bleus - missing the decisive spot-kick in a penalty shootout defeat to Switzerland.

Pressed on whether fingers of blame inside the French camp are being pointed in the direction of a Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Pogba said: "Of course not. When we have great players, great things are expected.

"Everyone expects him to score five goals and to be Euro Golden Boot winner but in my opinion, he created chances, worked hard, gave his soul and left everything on the pitch which is the most important thing.

"He's a great player who will learn from it, he will grow and he'll come back like never before. He's not to blame, it's down to all of us because we're all in the same boat."

