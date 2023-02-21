Manchester United's share price has slumped on the New York Stock Exchange over fears that the Glazers could yet retain ownership of the club.

Man Utd share prices slump

Bidding war to buy club continues

Glazers offered way to stay in control

WHAT HAPPENED? While news of a takeover at United continues to snowball, with bids now submitted from interested parties, their share price on the New York Stock Exchange took a hit of around 9% this week, amid fears that the Glazer family might not sell the club after all.

According to the Daily Mail, shares valued at $25.55/£21.08 on the NYSE at the start of Tuesday's trading had slumped to $24.27/£20.02 within 30 minutes. A slight rebound followed, but they quickly fell again to $24.10/£19.88 at around 11am in New York before it tumbled below $24/£19.80.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Many United fans are desperate to see the Glazers leave after a controversial period of ownership that has now lasted almost 20 years. The family took over at Old Trafford with a leveraged buyout in 2005 and plunged United into debt, which they are still paying off, while simultaneously taking out dividends year on year despite the club falling away from the top of the footballing mountain.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Just as United fans thought they could look towards a more promising future with Erik ten Hag in the hot seat and new owners running the club more efficiently, news emerged earlier in the week that hedge fund Elliott Management had offered the Glazer family an investment package that would allow them to remain the owners of the club, while bringing Elliott in as minority shareholders.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Ten Hag's side are doing everything in their power to keep United's stock high with their scintillating performances on the pitch. In a week where they face Barcelona for a spot in the Europa League last 16 and Newcastle at Wembley for the Carabao Cup final, the stakes couldn't be higher.