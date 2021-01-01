'When you play for Manchester United, you don’t go to Man City' - Solskjaer dismisses possibility of Aguero move

The striker is leaving Etihad Stadium this summer on a free transfer, but the possibility of switching to Old Trafford has been quashed

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said there is no chance of Manchester United signing Sergio Aguero this summer.

Aguero, a club legend at Etihad Stadium and the top scorer in Man City history, is ending his decade-long association with the Citizens at the end of this season, and has been linked with leading clubs around Europe - including other Premier League sides.

If he moved across Manchester, he would be the first City player for 25 years to move straight to United. According to Solskjaer, however, this will not happen.

What did Solskjaer say?

The United manager, speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of the Premier League fixture against Brighton on Sunday, said: “When I played for Man Utd, if a rival club tried to sign me, and I had gone, well where’s the loyalty?

“Loyalty is one of the values I really, really put highly. I wouldn’t expect any player who has played for a club for 10 years to want to go to their local rivals.

“It’s not for me. I know we’re professionals, but when you play for Man Utd you don’t go to Man City. We’ve had examples of that and I didn’t really agree with it.

“I won’t name names but you all know who I mean. Enough said.”

Who has crossed the Manchester divide?

Few players have crossed from one Manchester club to the other in the Premier League era - although when they have it has often been controversial.

One example is Carlos Tevez, who joined Man City in 2010 after his two-year spell at Man Utd ended. Peter Schmeichel and Owen Hargreaves have also played in both red and blue in Manchester.

Tony Coton, who is now a scout for Man Utd, was the last player to move from Man City to Old Trafford, following a £500,000 deal in January 1996.

Where could Aguero go next?

While Old Trafford may be off limits, there are plenty of clubs who will be desperate to sign the 32-year-old striker. Despite his recent injury issues, he remains a top-class forward who will be available for no transfer fee.

Barcelona have been touted as a destination, where he could link with Argentina international team-mate Lionel Messi, should he sign a new contract at Camp Nou.

Among the Premier League clubs linked are Arsenal, although manager Mikel Arteta appeared to laugh off the rumours in his press conference this week.

