'Aguero would be a coup for Barca' - Man City star might help persuade Messi to stay at Camp Nou, says Rivaldo

A former Blaugrana star has welcomed the prospect of the Argentine striker joining his old club

Sergio Aguero would be a "coup" for Barcelona, according to Rivaldo, who says the Manchester City star's arrival at Camp Nou might convince Lionel Messi to stay put.

Aguero will bring the curtain down on his illustrious 10-year career at Etihad Stadium when his contract expires in June.

Barca are among the clubs being tipped to sign the Argentine on a free transfer when he leaves City, and Rivaldo thinks he could help Messi make a final decision on his own future if he links up with his compatriot in Catalonia.

What's been said?

"Signing Aguero on a free transfer could be a coup for Barcelona," the former Blaugrana playmaker told Betfair.

"He has a good relationship with Lionel Messi and, with Barca missing Luis Suarez this season, Aguero would probably go straight into the starting 11.

"His arrival could also [help] new club president Joan Laporta persuade Messi to stay at the club.

"Memphis Depay and possibly Erling Haaland are said to be in conversations with the club.

"But those players will cost big fees, so [head coach Ronald] Koeman should carefully weigh up the options before rejecting them, especially when we are talking about a player of Kun Aguero's quality."

Messi's contract situation

Messi has just entered the final three months of his current deal at Camp Nou, having promised to wait until the end of the season before making his mind up regarding his next move.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner saw a transfer request rejected last summer, but the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and City are still reportedly keeping a close eye on his situation with a view to signing him on a free at the end of June.

Laporta's re-election as club president has given fresh hope to supporters that Messi will sign an extension, though, with the Argentine having potentially voted for the Spaniard after enjoying great success during his first term in charge.

Why are City letting Aguero go?

Aguero wasn't offered a renewal at City amid another injury-ravaged season which has seen him fail to put a significant run of games together.

The 32-year-old has only appeared in 14 games in all competitions in 2020-21, and Pep Guardiola's side have flourished in his absence, with a potential quadruple still on the cards heading into the final stretch of the campaign.

Article continues below

The bigger picture

Aguero might be a smart acquisition for Barca due to their current financial woes, and although he won't be a long-term fix for a club desperate to rediscover the glory days, he already has a solid understanding with Messi which could reap short-term benefits.

The pair have worked together at international level for Argentina since 2006 while also enjoying a close relationship away from the pitch, and they could also build up a strong partnership at Camp Nou if a deal can be reached in the coming months.

Further reading