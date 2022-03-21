Man Utd interested in Everton forward Richarlison as they seek attacking reinforcements

Manchester United are interested in signing Everton forward Richarlison as the Red Devils look to shore up their attacking options, GOAL can confirm.

Ralf Rangnick's side have struggled to find goals in several crunch clashes this season, with Cristiano Ronaldo's homecoming only able to bolster their haul so much.

Man Utd are weighing up a move for Brazil international Richarlison, who finds himself in a relegation battle with the Toffees this season.

Why do Man Utd want Richarlison?

Following a fifth consecutive season without silverware at Old Trafford, and one which saw their much-vaunted reset under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fall short, the Red Devils are looking to rebuild once more - and could favour a younger face up front.

With Ronaldo's future in doubt after just one season back and Edinson Cavani expected to leave, the Brazilian would fill a major void up front for whoever succeeds interim boss Rangnick.

However, even if Everton were to be relegated, United would likely still need to pay a hefty price for his services.

Who else is interested in Richarlison?

The Red Devils are far from the only club thought to be circling the Brazilian, with Real Madrid likely to be an interested party after asking after his services last year.

Article continues below

Former Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti left Goodison Park to take the reins at Santiago Bernabeu and reportedly sought to take the Selecao star with him.

Barcelona have also been linked with a move for the forward.

Further reading