Man Utd star Casemiro a shock transfer target for Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is reportedly a summer transfer target for Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international only moved to Old Trafford in the summer of 2022, with a £70 million ($87m) switch taking him away from Real Madrid after nine memorable years in Spain. The 31-year-old has quickly become a talismanic presence for United, despite serving two suspensions after collecting a couple of red cards.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Premier League heavyweights would be reluctant to part with an integral part of their future plans, but kicker claims that Casemiro is registering on the recruitment radar at Bayern. It is claimed that former Chelsea boss Tuchel is eager to return to England for reinforcements in the next window.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Bayern are said to be making the addition of another No.6 a top priority on the transfer front, with greater assistance required for Joshua Kimmich in the middle of the park. Bayern are aware that it will be difficult to prise Casemiro away from Manchester, meaning that their attention may have to turn elsewhere.

WHAT NEXT? Casemiro has taken in 42 appearances for United this season, scoring five goals, and helped them to bring a six-year wait for major silverware to a close when overcoming Newcastle in the 2023 Carabao Cup final.