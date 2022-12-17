Former Man Utd midfielder Herrera reduced to tears discussing 'painful' Old Trafford exit

A tearful Ander Herrera has opened up on the 'painful' way he left Manchester United in 2019.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Athletic Club midfielder, who is currently on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, left the Red Devils back in 2019 when his contract expired. When he left for Ligue 1, it was reported that United had wanted to hand Herrera a new deal, but it seems as though they were too slow with their offer.

WHAT THEY SAID: Indeed, an emotional Herrera recently told United's in-house media: “To leave, it was difficult because six months before, five months before, I was expecting that offer for me to stay. It's not the moment to talk bad about anyone and I am not going to do it.

"But after my third season with the club I expected a little bit more from the club at that time. I got the Player of the Year award by the fans and the club didn't call me that summer to sign a new contract, and they did with other players.

"That was painful for me, honestly. I think I deserved it and they didn't do it. After, the conditions changed because I was not happy with that little moment with the club. People go through the club but the club and the badge stay the same, so I could never say one bad word about the club because I am so, so thankful. But that was a little bit painful.

"At the end of the third season, three titles, Player of the Year, and they didn't call me in the summer so I was feeling a bit down. And after, they called me when I had one year left on the contract and the things, they were not right for me."

He concluded: "I fight for the club until the last day, no problem at all, I respected my contract until the last day. But they didn't come at the right moment in my opinion, and in my agent's opinion, and in my family's opinion as well.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 33-year-old spent five seasons with the Premier League giants, making 189 appearances and winning the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Europa League and the club's player of the year award in 2016/17. He has also won multiple trophies with PSG too, but with a less important role in the team for the most part.

WHAT NEXT FOR HERRERA? Now on loan with former side Athletic Club for the season, the Spaniard could move permanently in the summer as his switch included an option to buy.