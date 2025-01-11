How to watch today's Manchester City vs Salford City FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Manchester City and Salford City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In the very first meeting between Manchester City and Salford City, the two sides will clash in the third round of the FA Cup at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

It will also be the maiden appearance for the visitors at this stage of the tournament when the League Two outfit face the Premier League giants.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester City vs Salford City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the FA Cup match between Manchester City and Salford City will be broadcast live on TV on BBC One and is available to stream online live through BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to watch and stream online live on ESPN+.

Manchester City vs Salford City kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Etihad Stadium

The FA Cup match between Manchester City and Salford City will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 9:45 am PT / 12:45 pm ET on Saturday, January 11, in the US.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

Rodri, Ruben Dias and John Stones remain sidelined through injuries, while goalkeeper Ederson is a doubt due to a knock.

Although Oscar Bobb has returned to training after recovering from a leg injury, it is unlikely that the attacker will feature here.

City boss Pep Guardiola could hand minutes to academy players such as Jahmai Simpson-Pusey, Josh Wilson-Esbrand, James McAtee, Nico O'Rielly and Jacob Wright.

With Erling Haaland among those to be rested, summer signing Divin Mubama could be handed his debut in attack, while Jack Grealish may be offered an opportunity at redemption.

Salford City team news

James Chester, Dan Chesters, Kelly Nmai, Francis Okoronkwo and Josh Austerfield are ruled out due to injury, while Ben Woodburn may need a once-over ahead of kickoff.

Given the quality of the opponent, Salford manager Karl Robinson is expected to name a strong side including top scorer Cole Stockton and a back three of Curtis Tilt, Liam Shephard and Luke Garbutt.

Tyrese Fornah and Ossama Ashley are the key men in the middle.

