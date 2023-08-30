Luis Rubiales labelled a 'madman' as La Liga president Javier Tebas claims RFEF chief 'undermined the dignity' of Jenni Hermoso and Spain with Women's World Cup final behaviour

Under-fire RFEF chief Luis Rubiales has been labelled a "madman" by La Liga president Javier Tebas in a bombshell statement.

Rubiales has faced a severe backlash after he was seen grabbing and kissing Jennifer Hermoso after Spain's 2023 World Cup final win over England.

A number of figures from within the game have come forward to condemn Rubiales' behaviour, including the Lionesses, the beaten finalists.

The Spanish government have also launched an investigation into Rubiales' behaviour, and La Liga's president has now come forward in a scathing attack on his Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) counterpart.

Article continues below

In addition to kiss-gate, Rubiales was also spotted making an obscene gesture from his seat during the game against England, and Tebas has claimed that he has "undermined the dignity" of the entire country.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, he said: "It is unworthy to coerce the players of the National Team and focus on them or on their reaction. They are not guilty of the image of Spain given by Rubiales.

"No opportunism or political hypocrisy justifies that the image of Spain has been represented by a madman touching his genitals, forcing kisses, carrying players like a sack and touching (Hermoso) inappropriately at such an important moment.

"It is not a question of left or right, Rubiales not only undermined Jenni's dignity with his attitude, but also that of Spain."

While Rubiales has consistently maintained his innocence, Tebas' intervention is arguably the most significant yet in what has become a long-running saga.