Liverpool’s Salah headlines Egypt foreign list for Togo clash

The 28-year-old is among the five foreign based Pharaohs stars selected for next month’s qualifiers against the Hawks

senior national team coach Hossam El-Badry has invited five foreign based players for November’s 2022 qualifiers versus Togo, with superstar Mohamed Salah making the cut.

The Pharaohs who are seven-time African champions have made an unacceptable start in the race to 2022, despite being zoned against , Togo and Comoros in Group G.



With consecutive draws with the Harambee Stars, and the Les Coelacantes, the North Africans are third in the log having accrued just two points.



In a bid to rescue their qualification campaign, however, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) had disclosed that foreign-based professionals will be included in El-Badry’s squad for the Hawks – who sit at the base of the group.

Salah leads the quintet that includes ’s Mohamed Elneny, West Bromwich Albion’s Ahmed Hegazi, ’s Mahmoud Trezeguet, and Ahmed Hassan Kouka who represents Greek elite division side, Olympiacos.

Right back Ahmed Elmohamady was snubbed while Amr Warda remains frozen out of the squad following the controversy that surrounded him during the 2019 Afcon.

After featuring in ’s opening day defeat of Zimbabwe, the midfielder was expelled from the team’s camp, following allegations that he sexually harassed a number of women online.

star Sam Morsy, Yeni Malatyaspor’s left-back Karim Hafez, as well as defender Amro Tarek were all overlooked by El-Badry.

The Pharaohs host the first-leg on November on November with the reverse fixture holding at Lome's Stade de Kegue eight days later.

The 33rd edition of the biennial tournament was due to begin in Cameroon on January 9, 2021, but has now been pushed back to January 2022 due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic across the continent.

After winning the competition between 2006 to 2010, the North African have struggled to impress in the tournament since then. Despite hosting the 2019 edition, they were kicked out in the Round of 16 by .

Thembinkosi Lorch’s 85th minute strike saw them bow out at the Cairo international Stadium.