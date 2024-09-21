How to watch today's Liverpool vs Bournemouth Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having started their Champions League campaign with a win, Liverpool will aim to return to winning ways in the Premier League when Bournemouth visit Anfield on Saturday.

Before the Reds defeated AC Milan 3-1 at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Arne Slot's men suffered a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in their previous league encounter.

On the other hand, Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth are coming off a 1-0 home defeat against Chelsea last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth will not be telecast in the United Kingdom (UK).

In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on the USA Network and Universo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 am ET / 3 pm BST Venue: Anfield

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Bournemouth will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET / 3 pm BST on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Having made his Reds debut coming off the bench against AC Milan in the mid-week, Federico Chiesa will be available for selection. So Harvey Elliott is the only player ruled out on account of a broken foot.

Andrew Robertson would reclaim his spot at left-back from Kostas Tsimikas, just as Luis Diaz is likely to displace Cody Gakpo, with Darwin Nunez leading the line.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Nunez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Allison, Kelleher, Jaros Defenders: Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Bradley Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Morton Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Chiesa, Gakpo, Jota

Bournemouth team news

After his ineligibility to face his parent club last time out, Chelsea-owned goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga should come back into the XI - demoting Mark Travers to the bench.

Meanwhile, Tyler Adams and Dango Ouattara remain sidelined through injuries, and Enes Unal could get the nod to start ahead of Evanilson upfront.

Bournemouth possible XI: Kepa; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Christie, Cook; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Unal.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dennis, Travers, Kepa Defenders: Huijsen, Kerkez, Senesi, Smith, Araujo, Hill, Zabarnyi, Bevan, Aarons Midfielders: Cook, Brooks, Scott, Christie, Tavernier, Sinisterra, Billing Forwards: Evanilson, Kluivert, Semenyo, Unal

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Liverpool and Bournemouth across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 21, 2024 Bournemouth 0-4 Liverpool Premier League November 1, 2023 Bournemouth 1-2 Liverpool Carabao Cup August 19, 2023 Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth Premier League March 11, 2023 Bournemouth 1-0 Liverpool Premier League August 27, 2022 Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth Premier League

Useful links