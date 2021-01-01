Matchday LIVE: Arsenal, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Juventus, Man Utd and Barcelona all in action

Reece James discussed his goals and Chelsea's performance in the 3-0 win at Newcastle.

"I think the first one was probably the better goal on my weaker foot - it was a good finish," he told BBC Sport.

"We knew coming here would be a tough game. We had to break them down and it took a lot of time.

"A lot has happened with their club since the start of the season so you never knew what their approach would be like when things are new."