Second half begins
We are in for the next 45 minutes and East Bengal start proceedings.
HT: FC GOA 1-2 EAST BENGAL
The mistakes have proven costly for FC Goa as they go into the break trailing by a goal to East Bengal. On the other hand, the red and golds have remained dormant for most parts of the half but have sprung to life when the opportunities came their way. Naorem Mahesh has been spectacular with his finishing. Stay tuned for the next 45 minutes.
42' GGGOOOAALL EB take the lead
Disaster from Ali. The young defender sees his pass cut off by Naorem Mahesh and the former Shillong Lajong player fires another attempt at goal. The ball hits the underside of the crossbar, drops just inside the goal line, and then bounces back into play. The assistant referee spots it and the goal is given. Another mistake, and another goal conceded. Goa are shooting themselves in the foot.
40' Anwar Ali comes close
Goa keep tightening the screws. They had another corner and if Anwar Ali had kept his header on target they could have had the second of the night.
37' GOOOAALLL by NOGUERA
A brilliant goal by Noguera. Ortiz slides in a through ball which Adil Khan fails to clear. However, Noguera makes the most of that and shoots with his left foot to beat Arindam in goal from a tight angle. GAME ON!
34' Romario comes close
Ortiz is the architect on the left as he brushes aside Amarjit with some silky skill and sends in a low cross. The ball was begging for a touch but Romario gets unsettled by a defender and he fails to score a tap in.
45' Three minutes added on
FC Goa have three minutes in the first half to get on level terms with East Bengal.
30' Time for some drinks
FC Goa will hope that things will change in the next couple of minutes, especially after this mini break.
Third corner for Goa
A teasing ball inside the six-yard box from Ortiz but it is just too high for Airam Cabrera to connect. Goa have started creating more opportunities but the finishing continues to elude them.
20' Chance for Goa
Jorge Ortiz drills in a low cross into the box but Bedia fails to connect properly and a scoring opportunity goes begging.
16' Goa need more teeth in attack
The Gaurs have the ball but they are running out of ideas in the attacking third. Arindam has been hardly troubled in the first 15 minutes.
Penalty shout from Goa
The ball strikes Md. Rafique's arm inside the box but the referee thinks that his arm is not in an unnatural position. Good call by the official.
9' GOOOALL BY MAHESH!
Sloppy there from Edu Bedia as he takes his eyes off the ball and loses possession. Naorem Mahesh snatches the ball and keeps his calm to beat Dheeraj Singh in goal in a one-on-one situation. East Bengal have owned their moment to get the lead in the match!
5' One way traffic at the moment
FC Goa have completely dominated the first five minutes. They are knocking the ball around the park with ease whereas East Bengal re happy to sit back and maintain their defensive shape.
Two successive corners for Goa
A brisk start for the Gaurs as they get two early set-pieces. But they fail to make them count. East Bengal's defence looks resolute.
Kick-off!
It's a massive match and it is FC Goa who takes us underway.
Players on the pitch
The two teams are taking their respective positions on the pitch. We are ready for kickoff.
TEAM NEWS!
A first start for Birthday Boy Chothe and a return to the XI for El Capitan Edu! Here’s how #AmcheGaurs line up for tonight’s clash! 😍— FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) January 19, 2022
Powered by @RealFlokiInu #ForcaGoa #HeroISL #FCGSCEB pic.twitter.com/z8MCiQEG37
TEAM NEWS: @14mdrafique to lead the side against FC Goa. Franjo Prce makes his way back into the starting XI after recovering from an injury as Mario Rivera names his starting XI on his #HeroISL debut.#FCGSCEB #WeAreSCEB pic.twitter.com/2DWvMlVBij— SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) January 19, 2022
A bottom of the table encounter
Both Goa and East Bengal are hungry for points as they currently sit in the ninth and 11th position respectively in the league table. Things are pretty complicated for the red and gold brigade as they are the only side in the history of ISL to remain winless after 15 matches. Moreover, they are yet to beat Goa as well in ISL.
Mario Rivera back on the bench
The Spanish manager is set to start another chapter in his coaching career with East Bengal, and this time in the Indian Super League (ISL). But can he deliver on his ISL debut and guide East Bengal to their much sought-after win?