ISL Live: FC Goa 0-0 East Bengal

Can SC East Bengal finally get a win in this edition of ISL?

Updated
Naorem Mahesh
Second half begins

2022-01-19T15:04:22.060Z

We are in for the next 45 minutes and East Bengal start proceedings.

HT: FC GOA 1-2 EAST BENGAL

2022-01-19T14:51:21.543Z

The mistakes have proven costly for FC Goa as they go into the break trailing by a goal to East Bengal. On the other hand, the red and golds have remained dormant for most parts of the half but have sprung to life when the opportunities came their way. Naorem Mahesh has been spectacular with his finishing. Stay tuned for the next 45 minutes.

42' GGGOOOAALL EB take the lead

2022-01-19T14:43:54.034Z

Disaster from Ali. The young defender sees his pass cut off by Naorem Mahesh and the former Shillong Lajong player fires another attempt at goal. The ball hits the underside of the crossbar, drops just inside the goal line, and then bounces back into play. The assistant referee spots it and the goal is given. Another mistake, and another goal conceded. Goa are shooting themselves in the foot.

40' Anwar Ali comes close

2022-01-19T14:41:54.763Z

Goa keep tightening the screws. They had another corner and if Anwar Ali had kept his header on target they could have had the second of the night.

37' GOOOAALLL by NOGUERA

2022-01-19T14:38:41.759Z

A brilliant goal by Noguera. Ortiz slides in a through ball which Adil Khan fails to clear. However, Noguera makes the most of that and shoots with his left foot to beat Arindam in goal from a tight angle. GAME ON!

34' Romario comes close

2022-01-19T14:36:08.494Z

Ortiz is the architect on the left as he brushes aside Amarjit with some silky skill and sends in a low cross. The ball was begging for a touch but Romario gets unsettled by a defender and he fails to score a tap in.

45' Three minutes added on

2022-01-19T14:34:49.346Z

FC Goa have three minutes in the first half to get on level terms with East Bengal.

30' Time for some drinks

2022-01-19T14:30:53.031Z

FC Goa will hope that things will change in the next couple of minutes, especially after this mini break.

Third corner for Goa

2022-01-19T14:25:43.372Z

A teasing ball inside the six-yard box from Ortiz but it is just too high for Airam Cabrera to connect. Goa have started creating more opportunities but the finishing continues to elude them.

20' Chance for Goa

2022-01-19T14:19:54.250Z

Jorge Ortiz drills in a low cross into the box but Bedia fails to connect properly and a scoring opportunity goes begging.

16' Goa need more teeth in attack

2022-01-19T14:15:17.232Z

The Gaurs have the ball but they are running out of ideas in the attacking third. Arindam has been hardly troubled in the first 15 minutes.

Penalty shout from Goa

2022-01-19T14:13:54.738Z

The ball strikes Md. Rafique's arm inside the box but the referee thinks that his arm is not in an unnatural position. Good call by the official.

9' GOOOALL BY MAHESH!

2022-01-19T14:08:08.498Z

Sloppy there from Edu Bedia as he takes his eyes off the ball and loses possession. Naorem Mahesh snatches the ball and keeps his calm to beat Dheeraj Singh in goal in a one-on-one situation. East Bengal have owned their moment to get the lead in the match!

5' One way traffic at the moment

2022-01-19T14:04:24.219Z

FC Goa have completely dominated the first five minutes. They are knocking the ball around the park with ease whereas East Bengal re happy to sit back and maintain their defensive shape.

Two successive corners for Goa

2022-01-19T14:02:18.327Z

A brisk start for the Gaurs as they get two early set-pieces. But they fail to make them count. East Bengal's defence looks resolute.

Kick-off!

2022-01-19T13:59:59.226Z

It's a massive match and it is FC Goa who takes us underway.

Players on the pitch

2022-01-19T13:54:39.902Z

The two teams are taking their respective positions on the pitch. We are ready for kickoff.

TEAM NEWS!

2022-01-19T13:39:36.578Z

A bottom of the table encounter

2022-01-19T13:35:17.747Z

Both Goa and East Bengal are hungry for points as they currently sit in the ninth and 11th position respectively in the league table. Things are pretty complicated for the red and gold brigade as they are the only side in the history of ISL to remain winless after 15 matches. Moreover, they are yet to beat Goa as well in ISL.

Mario Rivera back on the bench

2022-01-19T13:26:26.601Z

The Spanish manager is set to start another chapter in his coaching career with East Bengal, and this time in the Indian Super League (ISL). But can he deliver on his ISL debut and guide East Bengal to their much sought-after win?