Bengaluru 1-1 East Bengal: Red and Golds' winless run continues

East Bengal are now on a 13-game winless run and are yet to pick a win after 9 games this season despite taking the lead...

FT: Bengaluru 1-1 East Bengal

2022-01-04T15:55:42.141Z

Marco Pezzaiuoli will be content with the point

Bengaluru denied East Bengal their first win of the season as Tuesday's Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, ended 1-1.

A Sourav Das own-goal (55') cancelled Thongkhosiem (Semboi) Haokip's (28') first half opener for the Kolkatan outfit.

The Blues, who were without a shot of their own on target until Sunil Chhetri's shot was saved in the 72nd minut, are now with 10 points from 10 games and East Bengal with 5 points - all from draws - after 9 matches this season.

90+2' Subtitutions at either ends

2022-01-04T15:50:18.841Z

We're in 5 minutes injury time

EB:

Hnamte OUT

Jairu IN

BFC:

Ashique OUT

Siva IN

82' BFC sub

2022-01-04T15:41:16.779Z

Suresh OUT

Danish IN

81' SEMBOI...!!!!

2022-01-04T15:39:46.886Z

That could have been the winner if Semboi got a proper touch off that lob in the box but he completely missed it as he attempted to go for a first time tap in.

72' Chhetri denied of the record

2022-01-04T15:31:03.214Z

A brilliant run in the box with the ball by Roshan Singh before whipping in a cross for Chhetri whose shot is kept out by Hira in front of goal as the ball had gotten past from under Arindam.

Sunil Chhetri is one goal short of equalling Coro's all-time goalscoring record of 48 goals.

66' Ibara heads wide

2022-01-04T15:24:41.997Z

Prince Ibara has headed wide off a Roshan Singh free-kick. It was nearly a free-header from inside the box but Joyner made sure to make it difficult for the Bengaluru striker.

61' EB sub

2022-01-04T15:19:43.617Z

Mrcela OUT

Ankit IN

55' An own goal gives BFC the equaliser

2022-01-04T15:14:15.813Z

The initial set-piece averted by East Bengal but an eventual cross from the left by Roshan is just about clipped by Sourav Das as the deflection is what beat his own goalkeeper Arindam in goal.

Adil Khan has been in superb form at the back to keep his side in the game before that goal and you can see the disappointment on his face.

The equaliser also means Bengaluru have scored without a single shot of their own on target.

Second half underway

2022-01-04T15:04:50.649Z

Changes at both ends, including Chhetri coming on for the Blues

Bengaluru subs:

Parag, Jayesh OUT

Pratik, Chhetri IN

East Bengal sub:

Mahesh OUT

Amarjit IN

HT: Bengaluru 0-1 East Bengal

2022-01-04T14:48:48.000Z

East Bengal will be looking to build on their one-goal lead in the second half but they will need to score another goal or two considering the Blues have just missed another chance, though they haven't been allowed a single shot on target so far this evening.

Bengaluru's chance in added time of the first half had Udanta deliver in the box. Ibara and Cleiton had no chance to pull the trigger and there was no blue shirt to play to at the edge of the box.

41' Close to making it 2-0

2022-01-04T14:42:34.345Z

That's another lovely delivery in the area by Hnamte as Chima gets to the ball with an outstretched right foot from behind Roshan in the box, but the Nigerian is not quite able to keep it on target.

37' JUST OVER

2022-01-04T14:38:34.707Z

Cleiton Silva's free-kick was on target with Arindam well in anticipation until Alan Costa came in between and glanced his header just over the crossbar.

Ibara needs to check his runs

2022-01-04T14:35:34.616Z

It's the second time now that Ibara has been flagged off-side, this time as his header off a Parag cross goes wide anyway, but it still counts as a crucial chance for an equaliser.

28' SEMBOI SCORES!

2022-01-04T14:29:31.167Z

Roshan's foul on Semboi has proven costly both for him and his team, as he gets booked and his team has gone down by a goal in the resultant free-kick.

An excellent delivery into the zone by Angou and a low diving-glancing header by Semboi has given Renedy Singh something to celebrate.

20' Another rare chance for East Bengal

2022-01-04T14:21:19.586Z

Miscommunication between a couple of blue shirts in the middle sees Hnamte running away with the ball towards the Bengaluru goal where Semboi makes his way for a shot which is taken away at the last second by the Bengaluru last line. One touch too many in the box.

13' Mahesh cannot take advantage

2022-01-04T14:14:09.015Z

An uncharacteristic mispass by Suresh lands for Mahesh. He has to go for goal as there's no one to play for but his right-footed attempt as Ramirez and Alan Costa close in, is not good enough to cause any trouble.

East Bengal's attack has looked quite secluded in the opening exchanges so far other-wise.

East Bengal survive the early scares

2022-01-04T14:05:18.453Z

Renedy Singh's men have seen past the first couple of set-pieces of the Blues as Roshan Singh's deliveries were headed out for a corner by Daniel Chima and then headed out by Ramirez.

Adil, making his first start of the season tonight, with a little lack of communication with his goalkeeper as Arindam got off his line late with no other option than to foul Ibara that led to the set-pieces.

Kick-off!

2022-01-04T14:01:57.363Z

We're underway at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim as Bengaluru look to take their points tally into double figures this season and East Bengal to break their 12-game winless run overall.

TEAM NEWS

2022-01-04T13:47:17.040Z

Chhetri continues on the bench for the fourth game running

Bengaluru FC:

East Bengal:

All eyes on East Bengal, and Bengaluru

2022-01-04T13:43:51.632Z

But it's the Kolkatan giants who are without a win this season

Follow GOAL's Live Blog of tonight's Indian Super League (ISL) clash as the Marco Pezzaiuoli's side look to build up from their 4-2 win over Chennaiyin last year.

Can Renedy Singh lead the Red and Golds to victory as he begins his regime as interim? Let's find out.