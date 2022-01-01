Bengaluru 1-1 East Bengal: Red and Golds' winless run continues

FT: Bengaluru 1-1 East Bengal
Marco Pezzaiuoli will be content with the point
Bengaluru denied East Bengal their first win of the season as Tuesday's Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, ended 1-1.
A Sourav Das own-goal (55') cancelled Thongkhosiem (Semboi) Haokip's (28') first half opener for the Kolkatan outfit.
The Blues, who were without a shot of their own on target until Sunil Chhetri's shot was saved in the 72nd minut, are now with 10 points from 10 games and East Bengal with 5 points - all from draws - after 9 matches this season.
90+2' Subtitutions at either ends
We're in 5 minutes injury time
EB:
Hnamte OUT
Jairu IN
BFC:
Ashique OUT
Siva IN
82' BFC sub
Suresh OUT
Danish IN
81' SEMBOI...!!!!
That could have been the winner if Semboi got a proper touch off that lob in the box but he completely missed it as he attempted to go for a first time tap in.
72' Chhetri denied of the record
A brilliant run in the box with the ball by Roshan Singh before whipping in a cross for Chhetri whose shot is kept out by Hira in front of goal as the ball had gotten past from under Arindam.
Sunil Chhetri is one goal short of equalling Coro's all-time goalscoring record of 48 goals.
66' Ibara heads wide
Prince Ibara has headed wide off a Roshan Singh free-kick. It was nearly a free-header from inside the box but Joyner made sure to make it difficult for the Bengaluru striker.
61' EB sub
Mrcela OUT
Ankit IN
55' An own goal gives BFC the equaliser
The initial set-piece averted by East Bengal but an eventual cross from the left by Roshan is just about clipped by Sourav Das as the deflection is what beat his own goalkeeper Arindam in goal.
Adil Khan has been in superb form at the back to keep his side in the game before that goal and you can see the disappointment on his face.
The equaliser also means Bengaluru have scored without a single shot of their own on target.
Second half underway
Changes at both ends, including Chhetri coming on for the Blues
Bengaluru subs:
Parag, Jayesh OUT
Pratik, Chhetri IN
East Bengal sub:
Mahesh OUT
Amarjit IN
HT: Bengaluru 0-1 East Bengal
East Bengal will be looking to build on their one-goal lead in the second half but they will need to score another goal or two considering the Blues have just missed another chance, though they haven't been allowed a single shot on target so far this evening.
Bengaluru's chance in added time of the first half had Udanta deliver in the box. Ibara and Cleiton had no chance to pull the trigger and there was no blue shirt to play to at the edge of the box.
41' Close to making it 2-0
That's another lovely delivery in the area by Hnamte as Chima gets to the ball with an outstretched right foot from behind Roshan in the box, but the Nigerian is not quite able to keep it on target.
37' JUST OVER
Cleiton Silva's free-kick was on target with Arindam well in anticipation until Alan Costa came in between and glanced his header just over the crossbar.
Ibara needs to check his runs
It's the second time now that Ibara has been flagged off-side, this time as his header off a Parag cross goes wide anyway, but it still counts as a crucial chance for an equaliser.
28' SEMBOI SCORES!
Roshan's foul on Semboi has proven costly both for him and his team, as he gets booked and his team has gone down by a goal in the resultant free-kick.
An excellent delivery into the zone by Angou and a low diving-glancing header by Semboi has given Renedy Singh something to celebrate.
20' Another rare chance for East Bengal
Miscommunication between a couple of blue shirts in the middle sees Hnamte running away with the ball towards the Bengaluru goal where Semboi makes his way for a shot which is taken away at the last second by the Bengaluru last line. One touch too many in the box.
13' Mahesh cannot take advantage
An uncharacteristic mispass by Suresh lands for Mahesh. He has to go for goal as there's no one to play for but his right-footed attempt as Ramirez and Alan Costa close in, is not good enough to cause any trouble.
East Bengal's attack has looked quite secluded in the opening exchanges so far other-wise.
East Bengal survive the early scares
Renedy Singh's men have seen past the first couple of set-pieces of the Blues as Roshan Singh's deliveries were headed out for a corner by Daniel Chima and then headed out by Ramirez.
Adil, making his first start of the season tonight, with a little lack of communication with his goalkeeper as Arindam got off his line late with no other option than to foul Ibara that led to the set-pieces.
Kick-off!
We're underway at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim as Bengaluru look to take their points tally into double figures this season and East Bengal to break their 12-game winless run overall.
TEAM NEWS
Chhetri continues on the bench for the fourth game running
Bengaluru FC:
TEAM NEWS! Ajith drops to the bench as Udanta starts for the Blues to face SC East Bengal at the Bambolim. #WeAreBFC #ComeTogether #BFCSCEB
East Bengal:
This is how we line up for our first encounter of 2022!#BFCSCEB #HeroISL #WeAreSCEB
All eyes on East Bengal, and Bengaluru
But it's the Kolkatan giants who are without a win this season
Follow GOAL's Live Blog of tonight's Indian Super League (ISL) clash as the Marco Pezzaiuoli's side look to build up from their 4-2 win over Chennaiyin last year.
Can Renedy Singh lead the Red and Golds to victory as he begins his regime as interim? Let's find out.