Bengaluru 1-1 East Bengal: Red and Golds' winless run continues

Marco Pezzaiuoli will be content with the point

Bengaluru denied East Bengal their first win of the season as Tuesday's Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, ended 1-1.

A Sourav Das own-goal (55') cancelled Thongkhosiem (Semboi) Haokip's (28') first half opener for the Kolkatan outfit.

The Blues, who were without a shot of their own on target until Sunil Chhetri's shot was saved in the 72nd minut, are now with 10 points from 10 games and East Bengal with 5 points - all from draws - after 9 matches this season.