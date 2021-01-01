Live Blog

2021 AFC Cup: ATK Mohun Bagan 1-1 Bashundhara Kings - Mariners through as group leaders

Jonathan Fernandes's first half strike for the Kings is cancelled by David Williams as the Mariners make it to the knockouts...

Updated
ATK Mohun Bagan Bashundhara Kings AFC Cup 2021
ISL Media

FULL TIME: ATK Mohun Bagan 1-1 Bashundhara Kings

2021-08-24T12:55:41Z

The Mariners are through to the knockouts

ATK Mohun Bagan are through to the knock-out stage of the 2021 AFC Cup as they rallied back to hold a 10-man Bashundhara Kings 1-1 in their final Group D clash at the Maldives National Football Stadium in Male, on Tuesday.

Jonathan Fernandes (28') put the Bangladeshi side ahead in the first half before team-mate Sushanto Tripura (45+2') was sent off at the stroke of half-time. David Williams (62') scored the equaliser to keep Bagan atop the group with seven points as the Kings finish second with five points.

Antonio Habas' men will now play in the Inter-zone play-off semi-finals that is slated for September 22, 2021.

90+5' ATKMB change

2021-08-24T12:53:49Z

Sahil replaces Tangri, and the previous change also went through

The change has to wait

2021-08-24T12:51:27Z

But for a little bit of a confusion in the jersey numbers and Bagan are asked to resubmit their change request.

90+2' ATK Mohun Bagan change

2021-08-24T12:50:56Z

Bidyananda replaces goal hero David Williams

It's still anyone's game

2021-08-24T12:47:34Z

5 minutes added time

One more goal for Bashundhara Kings and ATK Mohun Bagan will be joining Bengaluru FC on the flight back home to India. Stays like this and ATK Mohun Bagan will make it to the 2021 AFC Cup knockouts. 

Robinho is lurking around the Bagan defense, keeping the green and maroons on their toes. Manvir shot wide an attempt a few minutes ago. It really doesn't look like one team is playing with 10 men right now as there is a lot of motivation for the end result.

85' Robinho troubling Amrinder

2021-08-24T12:42:52Z

Amrinder caught out for the second time in as many minutes with Robinho in the thick of action. The first shot got under control by the ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper on the second attempt before completely misjudging the Brazilian's shot with a late movement as the ball comes off the outside of the right post. It had some curl on it but not enough to make it a goal.

82' Double change by Bruzon

2021-08-24T12:41:24Z

Bashundhara Kings switch to fresh legs

Yeasin Khan and Mahbubur Rahman Sufil come in place of Tariq Kazi and Bishwanath Ghosh respectively. 

76' Another change for Bashundhara

2021-08-24T12:36:06Z

Mia Jony, another man on a yellow in this game, replaced by Mohammad Ibrahim

72' Williams misses

2021-08-24T12:30:28Z

ATK Mohun Bagan will want that insurance goal as Williams sidetaps Krishna's cut back pass from the right wide. It was after Williams forced a save off Anisur from a long range attempt with his right foot before missing with his left foot.

Meanwhile, it's all or nothing for Bashundhara Kings and one can expect the Bangladeshi side to go all out knowing well that they only have everything to gain and nothing to lose from here. That can in turn open up some spaces for the Mariners. We're in for an exciting final 15 minutes or so.

67' Bashundhara change

2021-08-24T12:26:47Z

Atiqur Rahman Fahad, on a yellow in this clash, is replaced by Biplu Ahmed

62' ATK MOHUN BAGAN EQUALISE

2021-08-24T12:20:28Z

David Williams scores, Liston Colaco's assist, 1-1

Liston Colaco does exceptionally well to beat Biswanath Ghosh with pace on the left flank and whips back a pass for David Williams to score the equaliser. It's the same pair when the former Salgaocar player had missed in front of an open net in the first half.
 

David Williams ATK Mohun Bagan
ISL

Man's advantage but yet to score

2021-08-24T12:18:25Z

Khalid and Kazi have been dealing with the onthreats quite well so far. Subasish with the latest attempt from the edge of the box moving across goalmouth for a goalkick - misses everybody. The Kings are doing well to soak the pressure and will look to hit on the counter.

Frustration from Bagan

2021-08-24T12:07:55Z

Robinho hoodwinks Ashutosh twice before Tangri puts a hand on the Brazilian's face as he nearly got past to launch an attack on Bagan's goal. Free-kick for the Kings and a yellow card for Tangri.

Second half resumes

2021-08-24T12:04:23Z

As it stands, Bashundhara Kings are on their way to the knockouts of the AFC Cup 2021. But ATK Mohun Bagan have a man's advantage an entire half to turn things around. 

We're not yet sure the reason for the straight red card, though. If it was because of something said, or an off the ball action, because the clash really wasn't as bad otherwise.

Half-time: ATK Mohun Bagan 0-1 Bashundhara Kings

2021-08-24T11:52:30Z

The Mariners should have taken the lead through Liston Colaco before Jonathan Fernandes put the Bangladeshi side the lead with a lethal strike from inside the box. Bagan have been trying desperately to find the elusive equaliser and have got close on a few occasions. A second half with a man's advantage could change things for the Indian side who needs at least a draw to make it through to the knockouts while Bashundhara need a win.
 
ATK Mohun Bagan Bashundhara Kings AFC Cup 2021
ISL Media

45+2' RED CARD

2021-08-24T11:48:58Z

Bashundhara Kings down to 10 men

It's been a fiesty affair on the pitch with five yellow cards - four for Bashundhara players - until added time to the first half. The last instance has been a clash between Bagan's Subhasish who won the ball in the air and the rival team's Sushanto Tripura. We still await clarity of what led the referee to flash a red card but the Kings are down to 10 men.

Bagan keeps the pressure on

2021-08-24T11:44:20Z

Williams with a left footed shot from a few yards outside the box thwarted by Anisur, Liston winning the next corner off which Krishna is deemed to have fouled the Kings' goalkeeper.

40' Krishna denied

2021-08-24T11:41:06Z

It's not only long balls by the Mariners as would generally be expected from the Antonio Habas' side. Krishna takes control of the ball, gets it on his left foot but sees his shot - that was destined to hit the target - blocked by Khalid.

33' Liston misses again

2021-08-24T11:34:50Z

Once again ATK Mohun Bagan taking the aerial route as Krishna finds Liston, who does well to beat the off-side trap and gets the ball down on his right foot quite well but disappoints with a hasty attempt at goal that ends up straight down the throat of the Kings' goalkeeper Anisur Rahman.

28' THE KINGS TAKE THE LEAD!

2021-08-24T11:28:43Z

Jonathan Fernandes beats Amrinder Singh

Robinho and Fernandes patiently building up play into the ATK Mohun Bagan box. Fernandes moving from right to left and canningly beats Amrinder at his near post.

25' Liston perseveres

2021-08-24T11:26:17Z

This time his free-kick comes off the rival team's wall, just before McHugh once again sees the ball to Krishna up front. ATK Mohun Bagan are slowly getting the ball forward.

22' Roy goes over

2021-08-24T11:23:38Z

Life moves on for Liston Colaco who takes on a defender with a couple of stepovers and sets up Krishna in the box but the Fijian's header sails marginally over.

18' You cannot miss that, Liston!

2021-08-24T11:18:45Z

What a through ball by Roy Krishna for Williams who pulls two defenders and the goalkeeper towards him as he releases Liston towards his left. But Liston shoots wide in front of an open net.

This one should have been burried and ATK Mohun Bagan should have been leading by now. It would have been quite a relief for the Indian side as the Kings have been dominating in attack so far.

Kings working their way in

2021-08-24T11:15:41Z

Becerra's teasing lob in the box is cleared away by McHugh, inches from the goalline, and not the first time is the Irishman called into action in the Bagan backline. Kotal also at hand to block a header on target as Khaled Shafiei rose highest after a Kings set-piece moments earlier.

Liston is hungry

2021-08-24T11:11:16Z

A minute after losing the ball in the middle of the park, the Goan attempts to take on a couple of black shirts of the Bashundhara Kings after David Williams brought down a Carl McHugh delivery. However, Liston tried one trick too many as he is stopped by the third man before he could take a sight at goal.

It was Liston who kicked off the brilliant second half comeback against Maziya in the previous gameday.
 

Liston Colaco Maziya S&RC ATK Mohun Bagan AFC Cup 2021
AFC Media

Early inroads by the Kings

2021-08-24T11:06:51Z

Jonathan Fernandes and Robinho trying to work a few things around the Bagan box. Becerra unintentionally landing a high foot on Manvir as he attempts to win a ball in the area. Yellow card to the Kings' attacker

KICK-OFF

2021-08-24T11:00:42Z

ATK Mohun Bagan in their green and maroon stripes kick things off at the Maldives national football stadium

History beckons the Mariners

2021-08-24T10:47:06Z

Following Mohun Bagan's footsteps

ATK Mohun Bagan have won their opening two games in the 2021 AFC Cup – only once before have they (as Mohun Bagan) managed three wins in a row in the competition (in 2016). Should they avoid defeat in the game against Bashundhara Kings, they will equal their longest ever undefeated run in the AFC Cup (five games in 2016 (W3 D2) – currently W3 D1). 

Winner takes it all

2021-08-24T10:33:12Z

Bruzon needs that win

Only one team from Group D can progress to the next round where they will face the winner of the Central Asia Zonal final and while a draw may be enough for the Indian side, nothing less than a win will do for the Oscar Bruzon-coached Bashundhara Kings as they trail Bagan (6) by two points.

Just don't lose!

2021-08-24T10:29:52Z

ATK Mohun Bagan have their target set on making it to the next round of the 2021 AFC Cup and they all but have to avoid defeat to do so. If Bagan lose against the Kings, then the Bangladeshi club will go through.

No Hugo Boumous

2021-08-24T10:19:49Z

The Frenchman came off the bench and made an assist in the 3-1 win over Maziya but is not available today as he picked the second yellow card in that game. Boumous has picked a niggle in the 2-0 win over Bengaluru before that where was seen clutching his right hamstring.

But ATK Mohun Bagan are no short of talent. Roy Krishna has two goals from two games. Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Subhasish Bose on the scoresheet as well. Ashutosh Mehta made almost an immediate impact coming off the bench in the last match.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bashundhara Kings

2021-08-24T10:16:25Z

Hello and welcome to the final matchday in Group D of the 2021 AFC Cup as ATK Mohun Bagan face Bashundhara Kings at the Maldives National Football Stadium in Male.
 