LaLiga - Game Week 10 26 Oct 2026 - 16:00 Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan

Today's game between Sevilla and Osasuna will kick off at 27 Oct 2026, 1:30 am.

Sevilla vs Osasuna is available to watch live via FanCode. Supporters can access the match through the broadcaster's platform using the link below.

Sevilla host Osasuna at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Seville in a LaLiga fixture that finds both sides in need of a positive result.

Luis Garcia's Sevilla come into this match on the back of a bruising 4-1 home defeat to Real Madrid, a result that exposed their defensive vulnerabilities and left them licking their wounds heading into the week. It was a difficult night at the Bernabeu, and the pressure on Garcia to deliver a response is clear.

The defeat to Madrid was not an isolated setback. Sevilla have lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, conceding eight goals in the process. A draw with Levante and a win away at Deportivo de A Coruña offer some encouragement, but the team's inconsistency has been a persistent problem.

Osasuna arrive in Seville with their own mixed form. Jagoba Arrasate's side picked up a 2-0 win over Racing Santander in their most recent outing but have struggled for consistency, losing three of their last five LaLiga games including a heavy 5-2 reverse at Real Betis.

In the table, Sevilla sit in sixth place while Osasuna occupy eleventh, meaning the hosts have a chance to consolidate their position in the upper half while the visitors look to close the gap.

For supporters looking to follow the action, details on where to watch Sevilla vs Osasuna live are below.

How to watch Sevilla vs Osasuna with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

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Team news & squads

Luis Garcia is without several key players for Sevilla, with Jon Guridi, Marcao, Giorgi Kochorashvili, and Lucas Stassin all listed as injured. The projected XI features Odysseas Vlachodimos in goal, with a back line of Kike Salas, Gabriel Suazo, Juan Iglesias, and Andres Castrin. Lucien Agoume, Youssouf Fofana, and Felix Correia are expected in midfield, with Gerard Fernandez, Ruben Vargas, and Robbie Ure leading the attack.

Osasuna head coach Jagoba Arrasate has just one confirmed absentee, with Romain Del Castillo sidelined through injury. Aitor Fernandez is set to start in goal behind a back four of Flavien Boyomo, Valentin Rosier, Alejandro Catena, and Abel Bretones, with Moi Gomez, Jon Moncayola, and Iker Munoz in midfield and Ante Budimir, Ruben Garcia, and Jonathan Dubasin expected to lead the attack.

Form

Sevilla have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 LaLiga defeat to Real Madrid, and they also lost 1-3 to Barcelona in the league. A 3-3 draw with Levante and a 1-0 away win at Deportivo de A Coruña represent the brighter moments. Across those five matches, Sevilla scored four goals and conceded eleven.

Osasuna have taken one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five LaLiga fixtures. Their most recent game produced a 2-0 victory over Racing Santander, though they suffered a 5-2 defeat at Real Betis and a 4-0 loss to Atletico Madrid earlier in the run. Arrasate's side scored eight goals and conceded twelve across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in April 2026, when Osasuna beat Sevilla 2-1 in a LaLiga fixture at Osasuna's ground. Before that, Sevilla won 1-0 at home to Osasuna in November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Osasuna hold a slight edge with two wins to Sevilla's one, with two draws also recorded.

Standings

In LaLiga, Sevilla sit sixth and Osasuna eleventh. The hosts are well placed in the upper half of the table, while Osasuna will be looking to cut the gap to the sides above them with a positive result on the road.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sevilla vs Osasuna today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: