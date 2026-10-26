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LaLiga
team-logoSevilla
Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan
team-logoOsasuna
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How to watch today's Sevilla vs Osasuna LaLiga game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Sevilla vs Osasuna
Sevilla
Osasuna
LaLiga

How to watch the LaLiga match between Sevilla and Osasuna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 10
Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan

Today's game between Sevilla and Osasuna will kick off at 27 Oct 2026, 1:30 am.

Sevilla vs Osasuna is available to watch live via FanCode. Supporters can access the match through the broadcaster's platform using the link below.

FanCode

FanCode

Channel link cell

Sevilla host Osasuna at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Seville in a LaLiga fixture that finds both sides in need of a positive result.

Luis Garcia's Sevilla come into this match on the back of a bruising 4-1 home defeat to Real Madrid, a result that exposed their defensive vulnerabilities and left them licking their wounds heading into the week. It was a difficult night at the Bernabeu, and the pressure on Garcia to deliver a response is clear.

The defeat to Madrid was not an isolated setback. Sevilla have lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, conceding eight goals in the process. A draw with Levante and a win away at Deportivo de A Coruña offer some encouragement, but the team's inconsistency has been a persistent problem.

Osasuna arrive in Seville with their own mixed form. Jagoba Arrasate's side picked up a 2-0 win over Racing Santander in their most recent outing but have struggled for consistency, losing three of their last five LaLiga games including a heavy 5-2 reverse at Real Betis.

In the table, Sevilla sit in sixth place while Osasuna occupy eleventh, meaning the hosts have a chance to consolidate their position in the upper half while the visitors look to close the gap.

For supporters looking to follow the action, details on where to watch Sevilla vs Osasuna live are below.

How to watch Sevilla vs Osasuna with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Sign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

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Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

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Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
NordVPN LOGO

NordVPN

  • Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
  • Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
  • Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Monthly from$3.39
Best budget
Surfshark logo

Surfshark

  • Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
  • Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
  • Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
Monthly from$2.19
Best for Speed
ExpressVPN logo

ExpressVPN

  • Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
  • Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
  • 24/7 live chat support
Monthly from$6.67
Hassle-free
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Team news & squads

Sevilla vs Osasuna Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV
page.match.formation.title
Osasuna crest
Osasuna
OSA
4-3-3
O. VlachodimosO. VlachodimosK. SalasK. SalasG. SuazoG. SuazoJ. IglesiasJ. IglesiasA. CastrinA. CastrinL. AgoumeL. AgoumeY. FofanaY. FofanaF. CorreiaF. CorreiaG. FernandezG. FernandezR. VargasR. Vargasteam-logoR. UreA. FernandezA. FernandezF. BoyomoF. BoyomoV. RosierV. RosierA. CatenaA. CatenaA. BretonesA. BretonesM. GomezM. GomezJ. MoncayolaJ. MoncayolaI. MunozI. MunozA. BudimirA. BudimirR. GarciaR. GarciaJ. DubasinJ. Dubasin
Osasuna crest
Osasuna
OSA
4-2-3-1
Sevilla

Starting XI

Osasuna

Manager

  • L. Garcia
  • J. Arrasate

Luis Garcia is without several key players for Sevilla, with Jon Guridi, Marcao, Giorgi Kochorashvili, and Lucas Stassin all listed as injured. The projected XI features Odysseas Vlachodimos in goal, with a back line of Kike Salas, Gabriel Suazo, Juan Iglesias, and Andres Castrin. Lucien Agoume, Youssouf Fofana, and Felix Correia are expected in midfield, with Gerard Fernandez, Ruben Vargas, and Robbie Ure leading the attack.

Osasuna head coach Jagoba Arrasate has just one confirmed absentee, with Romain Del Castillo sidelined through injury. Aitor Fernandez is set to start in goal behind a back four of Flavien Boyomo, Valentin Rosier, Alejandro Catena, and Abel Bretones, with Moi Gomez, Jon Moncayola, and Iker Munoz in midfield and Ante Budimir, Ruben Garcia, and Jonathan Dubasin expected to lead the attack.

Form

SEV

SEV - Form

COR
W0-1
BAR
L1-3
AVL
L1-3
LEV
D3-3
RMA
L4-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
OSA

OSA - Form

ESP
L0-2
ATM
L4-0
RAY
D1-1
BET
L5-2
SAN
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/12
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Sevilla have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 4-1 LaLiga defeat to Real Madrid, and they also lost 1-3 to Barcelona in the league. A 3-3 draw with Levante and a 1-0 away win at Deportivo de A Coruña represent the brighter moments. Across those five matches, Sevilla scored four goals and conceded eleven.

Osasuna have taken one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five LaLiga fixtures. Their most recent game produced a 2-0 victory over Racing Santander, though they suffered a 5-2 defeat at Real Betis and a 4-0 loss to Atletico Madrid earlier in the run. Arrasate's side scored eight goals and conceded twelve across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

SevillaDrawOsasuna
1
2
2
LaLiga
Osasuna badge
Osasuna
OSA
2
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
1
FT
LaLiga
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
1
Osasuna badge
Osasuna
OSA
0
FT
LaLiga
Osasuna badge
Osasuna
OSA
1
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
0
FT
LaLiga
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
1
Osasuna badge
Osasuna
OSA
1
FT
LaLiga
Sevilla badge
Sevilla
SEV
1
Osasuna badge
Osasuna
OSA
1
FT
4Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in April 2026, when Osasuna beat Sevilla 2-1 in a LaLiga fixture at Osasuna's ground. Before that, Sevilla won 1-0 at home to Osasuna in November 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Osasuna hold a slight edge with two wins to Sevilla's one, with two draws also recorded.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
109014011+2927
L
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
10811208+1225
W
W
W
W
W
3
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
108022510+1524
W
W
W
L
W
4
Real BetisReal BetisBET
106221614+220
D
L
W
D
W
5
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
106131918+119
W
W
W
W
L
6
SevillaSevillaSEV
94231416-214
L
D
L
W
W
7
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
103341411+312
D
L
L
D
L
8
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
9333129+312
W
L
D
D
D
9
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
10262107+312
D
W
D
W
D
10
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
103341514+112
W
D
L
W
W
11
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
102531313011
L
D
L
D
L
12
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
93241018-811
W
L
D
L
L
13
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
103251526-1111
W
L
D
L
L
14
LevanteLevanteLEV
102441619-310
L
W
D
D
L
15
ElcheElcheELC
102441417-310
W
D
D
W
L
16
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
92341220-89
L
D
D
W
L
17
GetafeGetafeGET
10235515-109
L
D
L
W
L
18
EspanyolEspanyolESP
102261214-28
L
L
D
L
L
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
10136717-106
L
D
D
L
W
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
10055719-125
D
L
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In LaLiga, Sevilla sit sixth and Osasuna eleventh. The hosts are well placed in the upper half of the table, while Osasuna will be looking to cut the gap to the sides above them with a positive result on the road.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sevilla vs Osasuna today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPN!Get Express!

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