Today's game between SC Delhi and Inter Kashi will kick-off at 17 May 2026, 5:00 pm.

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TV channel and live stream options for SC Delhi vs Inter Kashi are listed below.

If you are travelling abroad and cannot access your usual streaming service, a VPN may allow you to connect to a server in your home country and watch the match as normal.

SC Delhi host Inter Kashi in a Super League fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the season heads into its final stretch.

Delhi arrive at this game short on momentum. They have won just once in their last five league outings, and back-to-back defeats have left them looking over their shoulder in the standings rather than at what lies ahead.

Inter Kashi come in off a draw against Mohun Bagan SG, a result that steadied the ship after consecutive losses had threatened to drag them into trouble. They sit one place above Delhi in the table, which tells you everything about how tight this contest is likely to feel.

For Delhi, a home game represents an opportunity to arrest a slide that has made the final weeks of the campaign uncomfortable. Three points here would shift the mood considerably.

Kashi will not make that easy. They have shown they can grind out results when the pressure is on, and a point or better away from home would suit their position just fine.

This is a fixture between two sides with plenty to play for and not much margin for error. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch SC Delhi vs Inter Kashi with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for SC Delhi ahead of this fixture, and no projected XI has been released. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Inter Kashi are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. Details on injuries, suspensions, and their expected starting lineup will be published when available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

SC Delhi head into this match having won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five Super League games. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Odisha FC, and they also fell to Chennaiyin FC in that run. A goalless draw with Punjab FC and a 2-2 stalemate against Mohammedan SC bookend a sequence that has produced just four goals scored and six conceded across those five matches. The one bright spot came in a 3-0 win at Northeast United FC, but that result now feels distant.

Inter Kashi's last five tells a more mixed story: two wins, one draw, and two losses. They drew 0-0 with Mohun Bagan SG most recently, and their two victories came against Mohammedan SC and Chennaiyin FC. The defeats, both by a single goal, came against Northeast United FC and Punjab FC, the latter a 3-0 loss that stands as their heaviest result in the sample. Across the five games, Kashi have scored six goals and conceded five.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data between SC Delhi and Inter Kashi is currently available for this fixture. This section will be updated when historical meeting records are confirmed.

Standings

In the Indian division of the Super League, Inter Kashi sit one place above SC Delhi, meaning the two sides are separated by the narrowest of margins in the table. A win for either club would have an immediate impact on their respective positions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch SC Delhi vs Inter Kashi today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: