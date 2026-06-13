International Coverage: Brazil vs Morocco

How to watch Brazil vs Morocco with a VPN

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

World Cup - Grp. C New York/New Jersey Stadium

Today's game between Brazil and Morocco will kick-off at 13 Jun 2026, 23:00.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brazil vs Morocco today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.

Apple TV, Roku & Consoles : These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Carlo Ancelotti takes charge of Brazil for their World Cup opener, though no confirmed injury or suspension news has been provided for the Seleção ahead of this match. No probable starting lineup has been released at this stage. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off as Ancelotti finalises his selections.

Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi is similarly without confirmed absentee news ahead of the Group C opener. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the Atlas Lions, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Further updates are expected in the days leading up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Brazil arrive in strong form, winning three of their last five matches and losing just once. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 win over Egypt on June 6, while their biggest result in the sequence was a 6-2 defeat of Panama in May. Their only defeat came against France, who edged them 2-1 in March. Across the five matches, Brazil scored 13 goals and conceded seven, with three consecutive wins before the tournament suggesting Ancelotti has his side pointed in the right direction.

Morocco have won three of their last five, drawing the other two without a defeat. Their most recent match ended 1-1 against Norway on June 7, days before the tournament began. Earlier in the sequence, they put five past Burundi and four past Madagascar without reply. Morocco have scored 13 goals across those five fixtures and conceded three, with back-to-back clean sheets in their wins over Burundi and Madagascar underlining their defensive discipline.

Head-to-Head Record

BRA Last match MAR 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Morocco 2 - 1 Brazil 1 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

The only recorded meeting between these two sides in recent history ended in a Morocco victory. In a friendly played on March 25, 2023, Morocco beat Brazil 2-1, with the match staged at a neutral venue. That result gives Morocco a 1-0 record against Brazil across the available head-to-head data, and it stands as the sole reference point for both camps ahead of this Group C encounter.

Standings

In Group C, Brazil enter the opening matchday as table leaders, with Morocco placed third before a ball has been kicked.