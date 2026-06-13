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World Cup
team-logoBrazil
New York/New Jersey Stadium
team-logoMorocco
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Brazil vs Morocco: Worldwide World Cup broadcasts and how to watch anywhere in the world with a VPN

TV Guide & Streaming
Brazil vs Morocco
Brazil
Morocco
World Cup

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

International Coverage: Brazil vs Morocco

Country

Broadcaster

Albania

TV Klan

Algeria

beIN SPORTS

American Samoa

FBC Sports

Andorra

DAZN Spain

Angola

SuperSport

Anguilla

Bluu

Argentina

Telefe

Armenia

Fast Sports

Aruba

NPO 1

Australia

SBS

Austria

Servus TV

Azerbaijan

Ictimai TV

Bahamas

DIRECTV Sports

Bahrain

beIN SPORTS

Bangladesh

Bangladesh TV

Barbados

CBC TV 8

Belarus

Sport TV Belarus

Belgium

Tipik

Belize

Nexgen

Bolivia

Red Uno

Bosnia and Herzegovina

HRT 2

Botswana

SuperSport

Brazil

SporTV

Bulgaria

BNT 1

Cambodia

Hang Meas HDTV

Cameroon

CRTV Sports

Canada

TSN+

Chile

Chilevision

China

CCTV-5 Sports

Chinese Taipei

ELTA Sports

Colombia

Caracol TV

Costa Rica

ViX

Croatia

HRT 2

Cyprus

Sigma TV

Czech Republic

ČT Sport

Denmark

TV2 Play

Dominican Republic

ViX

Ecuador

DIRECTV Sports

Egypt

beIN SPORTS

El Salvador

Tigo Sports

Estonia

Go3 Extra Sports

Fiji

FBC Sports

Finland

MTV3

France

M6

Georgia

Rustavi 2

Germany

ZDF

Ghana

Metro TV

Great Britain

BBC Sport

Greece

ERT 2

Guatemala

Tigo Sports

Honduras

Canal 5

Hong Kong

Now Sports

Hungary

M4 Sports

Iceland

RUV 2

India

ZEE5

Indonesia

MAXstream TV

International

YouTube

Iran

beIN SPORTS

Ireland Republic

RTE 2

Israel

Sport 1

Italy

DAZN Italia

Japan

DAZN Japan

Kenya

SuperSport

Korea Republic

KBS2

Latvia

Go3 Extra Sports

Lithuania

Go3 Extra Sports

Luxembourg

ZDF

Malaysia

RTM klik

Mexico

Canal 5 Televisa

Morocco

beIN SPORTS

Puerto Rico

Telemundo

Qatar

beIN SPORTS

Romania

Antena 1

Russia

Match TV

Saudi Arabia

beIN SPORTS

Senegal

RTS 1

Singapore

Singtel TV

Slovakia

JOJ Sport

South Africa

SuperSport

Spain

DAZN Spain

Sweden

SVT 1

Switzerland

SRF zwei

How to watch Brazil vs Morocco with a VPN

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

crest
World Cup - Grp. C
New York/New Jersey Stadium

Today's game between Brazil and Morocco will kick-off at 13 Jun 2026, 23:00.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brazil vs Morocco today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

Team news & squads

Brazil vs Morocco Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Brazil crest
Brazil
BRA
Formation
Morocco crest
Morocco
MAR
4-2-3-1
1A. Becker6Alex Sandro13Danilo3Gabriel4Marquinhos11Raphinha8B. Guimaraes7Vinicius Junior20L. Paqueta5Casemiro9M. Cunha1Y. Bounou3N. Mazraoui2A. Hakimi14I. Diop18C. Riad8A. Ounahi10B. Diaz24N. El Aynaoui6A. Bouaddi23B. El Khannouss11I. Saibari
Morocco crest
Morocco
MAR
4-2-3-1
Brazil

Starting XI

Morocco

Manager

  • C. Ancelotti
  • M. Ouahbi

Carlo Ancelotti takes charge of Brazil for their World Cup opener, though no confirmed injury or suspension news has been provided for the Seleção ahead of this match. No probable starting lineup has been released at this stage. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off as Ancelotti finalises his selections.

Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi is similarly without confirmed absentee news ahead of the Group C opener. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the Atlas Lions, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Further updates are expected in the days leading up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

BRA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

MAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Brazil arrive in strong form, winning three of their last five matches and losing just once. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 win over Egypt on June 6, while their biggest result in the sequence was a 6-2 defeat of Panama in May. Their only defeat came against France, who edged them 2-1 in March. Across the five matches, Brazil scored 13 goals and conceded seven, with three consecutive wins before the tournament suggesting Ancelotti has his side pointed in the right direction.

Morocco have won three of their last five, drawing the other two without a defeat. Their most recent match ended 1-1 against Norway on June 7, days before the tournament began. Earlier in the sequence, they put five past Burundi and four past Madagascar without reply. Morocco have scored 13 goals across those five fixtures and conceded three, with back-to-back clean sheets in their wins over Burundi and Madagascar underlining their defensive discipline.

Head-to-Head Record

BRA

Last match

MAR

0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

1

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/1
Both teams scored
1/1

The only recorded meeting between these two sides in recent history ended in a Morocco victory. In a friendly played on March 25, 2023, Morocco beat Brazil 2-1, with the match staged at a neutral venue. That result gives Morocco a 1-0 record against Brazil across the available head-to-head data, and it stands as the sole reference point for both camps ahead of this Group C encounter.

Standings

In Group C, Brazil enter the opening matchday as table leaders, with Morocco placed third before a ball has been kicked.

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