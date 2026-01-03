How to watch today's Bournemouth vs Arsenal Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Is 2026 the year Arsenal finally break their Premier League hoodoo? They kick off the calendar year with a trip to the south coast where they take on Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth side. Here is where to find English language live streams of Bournemouth vs Arsenal as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Arsenal for free

If you are in the United States, the game between Bournemouth and Arsenal will stream live on NBC as well as Peacock. NBC is available on the streaming platform DirecTV Stream where new customers can take advantage of a free five day trial.

READ MORE: DIRECTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

How to watch Bournemouth vs Arsenal with Spanish language commentary

UNIVERSO, which is part of the NBC family, will also live stream the game in the United States. UNIVERSO is also available on DirecTV Stream as well as Sling TV's Blue package.

Bournemouth vs Arsenal kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Vitality Stadium

Today's game between Bournemouth and Arsenal will kick-off at 3 Jan 2026 at 17:30 local time which is 12:30 ET and 9.30 PT.

The game gives Arsenal an opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table ahead of Manchester City's next game. Pep Guardiola's men take on Chelsea tomorrow in a game that will also stream live on Sky Sports in the UK and Peacock in the USA.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth head into today's game without Tyler Adams who has been out since just before Christmas with a knee injury. Ryan Christie and Lewis Cook will face late fitness tests before a decision is made on whether they can participate. Ben Gannon-Doak and Matai Akinmboni are long-term absentees.

Getty Images

Arsenal, meanwhile, are without Ricardo Calafiori who injured himself in the warm-up before their December 27 game against Brighton & Hove Albion. Declan Rice is also suffering from a knee injury and is currently being assessed ahead of selection. Christian Mosquera and youngster Max Dowman are also on the sidelines and unavailable.

Form

After a flying start to their league campaign, Bournemouth head into today's encounter without a win in their previous game Premier League games. The last time Iraola's side tasted victory in the league was back in late October when they won 2-0 at home to Nottingham Forest. A continuation of this form may see Bournemouth into the relegation mire. They will, however, be encouraged by recent draws away to Chelsea and Manchester United that prove they can still go toe to toe with some of the stronger teams in the division.

Arsenal's relentless pursuit of the league title sees the Gunners on a four-game winning run after following their early December defeat at Villa Park. With Pep Guardiola's Manchester City breathing down their necks, Mikel Arteta's side have little margin for error. January promises to a tough test for the Gunners as they have to juggle their title pursuit with games in the FA and Carabao Cup.

Head-to-Head Record

Bournemouth completed the double over Arsenal in the Premier League last season but the head to head record between the two teams over the year's overwhelmingly favours the Gunners. They have played each other a total of 18 times dating back to 1987 with Arsenal coming out on top on 13 of those occasions.

In this fixture last season Arsenal went down to ten men on the half hour mark after William Saliba was dismissed for a professional foul. Iraola's side took full advantage of the extra man going on to score two second half goals from Ryan Christie from a well-orchestrated corner routine and Justin Kluivert, who converted from the spot.

Standings

So, can this be the year that Arsenal can see it over the line? Having finished in second place in each of the last three seasons, Arsenal have become "always the bridesmaids, never the bride". With an entire half of the season still to go, plenty can change. But it appears at this stage that the only true pursuer is Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. They start 2026 is precisely the position that they would hope to be in at this stage, however, and will be hoping that today's trip to the south coast will be another victory en route to what would be their first title since the Invincibles season in 2003/04.

For the home side, Bournemouth head into today's too close to the relegation zone for comfort. They do, however, hold a significant lead over 18th place. If they can regain their early season form, they can put to bed the idea of having to look over the shoulders for much longer.