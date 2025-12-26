This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Africa Cup of Nations
team-logoAngola
Stade de Marrakech
team-logoZimbabwe
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Angola vs Zimbabwe AFCON 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Angola and Zimbabwe, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Here is where to find Angola vs Zimbabwe live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today. 

Country / RegionBroadcaster
U.S.Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
UK4seven, Channel 4 Streaming
CanadaFubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
AustraliabeIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
UAEbeIN SPORTS
IndiaFanCode

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Angola vs Zimbabwe kick-off time

crest
Africa Cup of Nations - Grp. B
Stade de Marrakech

Team news & squads

Angola vs Zimbabwe Probable lineups

AngolaHome team crest

4-1-4-1

Formation

4-1-4-1

Home team crestZIM
1
H. Marques
13
To Carneiro
4
Clinton Mata
6
K. Gaspar
3
J. Buatu
8
Maestro
18
Z. Luvumbo
23
Show
10
G. Dala
16
Fredy
9
M. Nzola
22
W. Arubi
15
T. Hadebe
4
M. Garananga
2
G. Takwara
21
G. Murwira
18
M. Nakamba
23
E. Jalai
8
J. Fabisch
14
D. Msendami
7
P. Dube
11
W. Navaya

4-1-4-1

ZIMAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Beaumelle

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Marinica

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Angola Latest News

Angola can call upon a varied attacking unit, with Mabululu, M’Bala Nzola and Zito Luvumbo all offering the ability to influence games in decisive moments. Hugo Marques is set to take his place in goal.

Show scored their only goal in the opening day defeat to South Africa. 

Zimbabwe Latest News

Zimbabwe’s squad includes familiar names such as former Everton defender Brendan Galloway and midfielder Knowledge Musona, who remains their main source of goals.

The Warriors will, however, be without Marshall Munetsi through injury.

Form

ANG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

ZIM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

ANG

Last 5 matches

ZIM

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

6

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

0