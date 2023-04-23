More awards for Lionel Messi! PSG star scoops three IFFHS prizes after incredible 2022 form

Lionel Messi has added three more awards to his overflowing trophy cabinet as he continues to bask in a season of success.

Messi cleans up at IFFHS Awards

Adds to immense trophy collection

Barca transfer saga rolls on

WHAT HAPPENED? Speculation surrounding Messi's potential transfer back to his beloved Barcelona is rife. However, he got a welcome break from the European transfer rumour mill at the 2022 International Football History and Statistics Federation (IFFHS) Awards, where he picked up three trophies: IFFHS World's Best Player, IFFHS World's Best Playmaker, and IFFHS World's Best International Goal Scorer. Not a bad return! Posting a picture of his haul on Instagram, Messi wrote: "It was an honor to receive from the International Football History and Statistics Federation (IFFHS) these three awards for 2022... Thank you!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since moving to Paris, Lionel Messi may not have quite replicated the sparkling club form he was known for at Barcelona, but his goal tally is still remarkable, and in 2022-23 he's still been able to enhance his image as arguably the greatest footballer in the history of the game. His dazzling talent and understated leadership skills were central to Argentina's iconic World Cup win, and he's added to the coveted trophy with a variety of individual honours, including this latest raft at the IFFHS Awards.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? Messi is set to leave PSG this summer, and the 35-year-old's future is in the balance, with Barcelona president Joan Laporta reportedly having the final say on whether the Argentina legend makes a dramatic return to Spain. Elsewhere, Inter Miami have been linked heavily with the PSG attacker. The majestic forward has had an incredible career and is reaching his twilight years, but he made clear during the World Cup that he's still one of the best in the world, so it will be interesting to see where he heads next.