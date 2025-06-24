Lionel Messi gets PSG reunion! Inter Miami braced for ‘special match’ at FIFA Club World as ‘historic night for MLS’ sets up meeting with Champions League winners

Lionel Messi will be reunited with Paris Saint-Germain in a “special match” following a “historic night for MLS” at the FIFA Club World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED?

David Beckham co-owned Inter Miami only made it to a global gathering in the United States courtesy of a special invitation. They have, however, shown they can compete on such a stage by booking tickets to the last-16.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

The Herons went unbeaten through their three Group A fixtures, picking up five points from a win over Porto and draws with Al Ahly and Palmeiras. They are now set to face Champions League winners PSG in the knockout stages.

Getty

DID YOU KNOW?

Said contest will see Messi line up against the French heavyweights he represented for two years on the back of leaving Barcelona in 2021. Noah Allen has said of that intriguing match up: “I don’t know what he’s [Messi] thinking for sure, but I think it’s a special match for the team. A historic match, especially being in the round of 16, you know, the pressure of the tournament. So, I think it will be a big match.”

WHAT MASCHERANO SAID

Inter Miami are the only North American team to have progressed at the Club World Cup, as the Seattle Sounders and LAFC bow out, with Javier Mascherano telling DAZN of that achievement: “Before the start of the tournament, if someone told me that we were going to have this kind of performance against these kinds of teams, I’d sign on. So I appreciate the team, the guys, all the players, because they gave more than 100 percent. I think it's a historic night for MLS, because we are into the best 16 teams in the world. So I think all of MLS has to be proud of Inter Miami.”

AFP

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI?

Inter Miami are set to face PSG in Atlanta on June 29, with Messi looking to get one over on a team that he once represented alongside fellow global superstars Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.