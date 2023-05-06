Lionel Messi to Al Hilal: Saudi side working on incredible £400m deal for PSG star as ex-Man Utd forward & top scorer Odion Ighalo to be let go

Al Hilal are working on an incredible £400 million deal to sign Lionel Messi from PSG this summer, with Odion Ighalo set to leave the club.

WHAT HAPPENED? Al Hilal are reported to be working on a deal to sign Messi, with Sky Sports reporting that a move to sign the Argentine would see former Manchester United striker Ighalo leave upon the expiration of his contract. Sky reports that a verbal offer has already been made to Messi, as his contract at PSG is also expiring this summer, with the overall package set to be worth in excess of £400 million ($505m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi is currently suspended by PSG, for two weeks, after making an unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia, fanning the flames of any potential deal. That angered the club's supporters, with the World Cup winner having since apologised in a video posted on social media. Any move to Saudi Arabia would see Messi become the highest-paid player in the history of world football, with a weekly wage worth in excess of £6m-per-week.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Messi's long-term rival in La Liga, Cristiano Ronaldo, joined Al-Nassr in the summer, and any deal taking Messi to Al Hilal would see the two once again in competition, as they were when Messi played for Barcelona and Ronaldo represented Real Madrid.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? He is currently suspended by PSG but he will be eligible for the encounter with Auxerre on May 21.