'I apologise' - Lionel Messi releases shock statement after Saudi Arabia trip backlash & is 'waiting for what PSG wants to do' amid exit rumours

Lionel Messi has apologised for taking an unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia that resulted in him being suspended by Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi was punished by the French side after travelling to Saudi Arabia in a sponsored visit. He is not expected to feature in the games against Troyes and Ajaccio.

The Argentina star has responded to the backlash by apologising to the club and his team-mates, saying in a broadcast on social media: “I thought we were going to have a day off after the game as always. I had this trip organised and I couldn't cancel it. I had already canceled it before. I apologise to my team-mates and I'm waiting for what the club wants to do with me."

