'Always happy' - What Lionel Messi tries to offer at 38 years of age as Inter Miami & Argentina look to all-time great for inspiration

Lionel Messi has explained what he tries to offer Inter Miami and Argentina at 38 years of age, as both continue to look to him for inspiration.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Despite approaching the end of a record-shattering career, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has been showing no sign of slowing down. He is the reigning MVP of MLS and expected to grace another World Cup finals in 2026.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Many have hung up their boots by the time they are pushing 40, but all-time great Messi intends to play on for as long as his body allows him to do so. Inter Miami are hoping that their captain will agree to trigger a 12-month extension option in his contract.

WHAT MESSI SAID

Messi has lost none of his love for the game, with his creative qualities still being put to good use by club and country. He told DSPORTS when asked about what he brings to any given fold: “Trying to be there, always supporting the group, giving my all. Always happy to play, to be able to enjoy this, which is what I love, and always trying to help the team.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Messi helped Inter Miami to make history by becoming the first MLS side to beat European opposition - in the form of Porto - and reach the last 16 of the Club World Cup. That adventure came to a close when suffering a 4-0 defeat to Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi said of the Herons’ efforts at a global gathering in the United States: “I think we lived up to expectations. We gave our all and that should help us to achieve what’s truly important, which is what’s coming up. I’m very happy to have been able to compete at this Club World Cup, to have been able to compete even though we’re in a different league and at a different level.”

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI?

What is “truly important” to Inter Miami is their MLS campaign. That is due to get back underway on Saturday when travelling to Montreal, with Messi and Co hoping to savour MLS Cup glory for the first time in the Herons’ short history.