Lionel Messi & Antonela Roccuzzo ‘happy’ at Inter Miami but no ‘firm agreement’ on new contract for Argentine GOAT & MLS retirement plan could still change

Lionel Messi, his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their children are “happy” at Inter Miami, but MLS retirement plans could still change.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Argentine GOAT Messi is running down the final year of the contract that he agreed when heading to the United States during the summer of 2023. Said deal does include the option for a 12-month extension.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

That clause is yet to be triggered, despite statements of confidence from inside the Herons camp that a deal for 2026 - taking in the next World Cup - will be agreed. A decision on Messi’s future is expected to be made in a matter of weeks.

WHAT BALAGUE SAID?

Guillem Balague has told BBC Sport of how the Messi family are feeling: “Will he commit his future to Inter Miami? After an unhappy two-year stay in Paris, on a personal level, the Messi family are in a good place in Miami.

“If his family are happy, then so is Messi. His wife Antonella is a face of Tiffany in the US as well as working with other brands such as Adidas. His three sons are all playing in the youth teams and Messi goes to watch every game they play.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Balague added on future plans, with Messi having previously seen a return to his roots at Newell’s Old Boys speculated on: “Those close to him say that they are in talks to extend his stay at the club. He has a contract until the end of the year, although to date they have yet to hammer out a firm agreement on an extension.

“What he has said, however, is that in principle this will be the club where he will end his playing career, although football constantly shows us that nothing should ever be taken for granted.”

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI?

Messi has put contract discussions on hold as he represents Inter Miami at the FIFA Club World Cup. He is preparing to be reunited with former employers Paris Saint-Germain as the Herons lock horns with the Champions League winners in the CWC last-16 on Sunday.