Liga MX: Every Mexican champion & all-time winners list

Liga MX has always been considered one of the top leagues in the Americas, a league full of history and drama that has solidified its place as one of the most exciting in the world.
Of the 56 teams to have competed in the top flight in the league's nearly 80-year history, 24 have claimed the top prize by lifting a trophy at the end of it all.
The roads to that trophy, though, have differed over the years, with the league having several iterations and formats to determine a champion.
But which teams have won Liga MX, and how have they done it? GOAL has everything you need to know about the history of the Mexican top-flight's winners.
Liga MX history and format
The Federacion Mexicana de Futbol Asociacion (FMF) formed the country's first professional league in 1943, forming the Liga Mayor with 10 professional teams. At the time, the league featured a standard single-league table, much like their counterparts in Europe.
However, in 1970, the World Cup was brought to Mexico, prompting the FMF to change the league format to capitalize on the renewed interest in the sport.
Starting in 1996, the league split its season into a two-tournament schedule, originally called Invierno (winter) and Verano (Summer). They have since been labeled Apertura and Clausura, setting up the league's current format
The playoff, called the Liguilla, has seen several formats since its inception. The current format sees a qualifying round with teams ranked fifth through 12th playing a single match hosted by the higher seed. Those four teams then advance to the quarterfinals, where they meet the four highest-seeded teams with the winner progressing.
Liga MX Champions (League System era)
Year
Champion
1943-44
Asturias
1944-45
Real Club Espana
1945-46
Veracruz
1946-47
Atlante
1947-48
Leon
1948-49
Leon
1949-50
Veracruz
1950-51
Atlas
1951-52
Leon
1952-53
Tampico Madero
1953-54
Marte
1954-55
Zacatepec
1955-56
Leon
1956-57
Guadalajara
1957-58
Zacatepec
1958-59
Guadalajara
1959-60
Guadalajara
1960-61
Guadalajara
1961-62
Guadalajara
1962-63
Oro
1963-64
Guadalajara
1964-65
Guadalajara
1965-66
America
1966-67
Toluca
1967-68
Toluca
1968-69
Toluca
1969-70
Guadalajara
Mexico 70
Cruz Azul
Liga MX champions (Liguilla system era)
Year
Champion
1970-71
America
1971-72
Cruz Azul
1972-72
Cruz Azul
1973-74
Cruz Azul
1974-75
Toluca
1975-76
America
1976-77
UNAM
1977-78
UANL
1978-79
Cruz Azul
1979-80
Cruz Azul
1980-81
UNAM
1981-82
UANL
1982-83
Puebla
1983-84
America
1984-85
America
Prode 1985
America
Mexico 1986
Monterrey
1986-87
Guadalajara
1987-88
America
1988-89
America
1989-90
Puebla
1990-91
UNAM
1991-92
Leon
1992-93
Atlanta
1993-94
Tecos
1994-95
Necaxa
1995-96
Necaxa
Liga MX champions (Short Tournament era)
Year
Apertura Champion
Clausura Champion
1996-97
Santos Laguna
Guadalajara
1997-98
Cruz Azul
Toluca
1998-99
Necaxa
Toluca
1999-2000
Pachuca
Toluca
2000-01
Monarcas Morelia
Santos Laguna
2001-02
Pachuca
Club America
2002-03
Toluca
Monterrey
2003-04
Pachuca
UNAM
2004-05
UNAM
Club America
2005-06
Toluca
Pachuca
2006-07
Guadalajara
Pachuca
2007-08
Atlanta
Santos Laguna
2008-09
Toluca
UNAM
2009-10
Monterrey
Toluca
2010-11
Monterrey
UNAM
2010-11
UANL
Santos Laguna
2012-13
Tijuana
Club America
2013-14
Club Leon
Club Leon
2014-15
Club America
Santos Laguna
2015-16
UANL
Pachuca
2016-17
UANL
Guadalajara
2017-18
UANL
Santos Laguna
2018-19
Club America
UANL
2019-20
UANL
Abandoned (Covid-19)
2020-21
Club Leon
Cruz Azul
2021-22
Atlas
Atlas
All-time Mexican titles by club
Club
Titles
America
13
Guadalajara
12
Toluca
10
Cruz Azul
9
Leon
8
UNAM
7
UANL
7
Santos Laguna
6
Pachuca
6
Monterrey
5
Atlanta
3
Necaxa
3
Atlas
3
Puebla
2
Zacatepec
2
Veracruz
2
Oro
1
Morelia
1
Tampico Madero
1
Tecos
1
Real Espana
1
Tijuana
1
Asturias
1
Marte
1
America has won the most titles, having been crowned champions on 13 occasions. Guadalajara follow close behind with 12 titles in the cabinet, while Toluca has 10.
Cruz Azul has nine titles, with Leon on eight, while UNAM and UANL have seven each. You can see the full list above.