How to watch today's Leicester vs Nottingham Forest Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Leicester and Nottingham Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leicester will look to register a third Premier League win on the spin when they welcome Nottingham Forest to the King Power Stadium on Friday.

Last time around, the Foxes left it late to come from two goals behind before picking a 3-2 win against Southampton, while Forest edged Crystal Palace 1-0 on Monday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Leicester vs Nottingham Forest online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between Leicester and Nottingham Forest will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the U.S. the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA and Universo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Leicester vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET / 8 pm BST Venue: King Power Stadium

The Premier League match between Leicester and Nottingham Forest will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET / 8 pm BST on Friday, October 25, 2024.

Team news & squads

Leicester team news

Facing his former side, Leicester boss Steve Cooper may look to promote Abdul Fatawu in the XI, while Harry Winks could get the nod over Oliver Skipp alongside Wilfred Ndidi in the middle.

Facundo Buonanotte should start behind veteran striker Jamie Vardy in attack.

Patson Daka, Hamza Choudhury and goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk are sidelined due to injury.

Leicester possible XI: Hermansen; Justin, Okoli, Faes, Kristiansen; Ndidi, Winks; Fatawu, Buonanotte, Ayew; Vardy.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hermansen, Iversen, Ward Defenders: Faes, Coady, Okoli, Kristiansen, Pereira, Vestergaard, Justin, Thomas Midfielders: Ndidi, Winks, El Khannouss, Skipp, Soumare, Golding, Alves, Buonanotte Forwards: Ayew, Vardy, Mavididi, Fatawu, Edouard, McAteer, De Cordova-Reid

Nottingham Forest team news

Midfield duo Ibrahim Sangare and Danilo are the long-term absentees at the club.

Morgan Gibbs-White and James Ward-Prowse are back from their bans, while Forest manager Nuno persists with the in-form Chris Wood as the lone striker.

Despite being available for selection Gibbs-White would need to pass a late fitness test, as Elliot Anderson stands by if required.

Nottingham Forest possible XI: Sels; Aina, Murillo, Milenkovic, Moreno; Yates, Ward-Prowse; Hudson-Odoi, Anderson, Elanga; Wood.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sels, Miguel Defenders: Morata, Murillo, Williams, Omobamidele, Toffolo, Moreno, Boly, Milenkovic, Aina, Abbott Midfielders: Anderson, Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Ward-Prowse, Yates Forwards: Awoniyi, Wood, Jota Silva, Elanga, Sosa

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Leicester and Nottingham Forest across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 14, 2023 Nottingham Forest 2-0 Leicester Premier League October 3, 2022 Leicester 4-0 Nottingham Forest Premier League February 6, 2022 Nottingham Forest 4-1 Leicester FA Cup February 19, 2014 Nottingham Forest 2-2 Leicester Championship November 9, 2013 Leicester 0-2 Nottingham Forest Championship

