How to watch today's Leeds United vs Harrogate Town FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Leeds United and Harrogate Town, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leeds United and Harrogate Town will go head-to-head in a FA Cup third-round encounter at Elland Road on Saturday.

While Daniel Farke's men registered back-to-back draws against Blackburn Rovers and Hull City in the Championship, Harrogate most recently snapped a seven-game winless run in League Two with a 2-0 win at Barrow.

How to watch Leeds United vs Harrogate Town online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the FA Cup match between Leeds United and Harrogate Town will be broadcast live on TV on BBC Red Button, and is available to stream online live through BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to watch and stream online live on ESPN+.

Leeds United vs Harrogate Town kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Elland Road

The FA Cup match between Leeds United and Harrogate Town will be played at Elland Road in Leeds, England.

It will kick off at 9:45 am PT / 12:45 pm ET / 5:45 pm GMT on Saturday, January 11, 2025.

Team news & squads

Leeds United team news

As Farke would be more focused on Premier League promotion and given the opponent, changes can be expected for Harrogate's visit.

As such, with Karl Darlow likely to claim the gloves from Illan Meslier, the likes of Mateo Joseph, Josuha Guilavogui and Largie Ramazani will all be pushing for starts.

Ilia Gruev and Junior Firpo are ruled out through injury, while Joe Gelhardt remains a doubt.

Harrogate Town team news

Apart from midfield duo George Thomson and Josh Falkingham nursing their respective knocks, Harrogate boss Simon Weaver will have to manage without top scorer Ellis Taylor due to injury.

At the back, too, Liam Gibson and James Moorby are ruled out through injuries. So Anthony O'Connor and Jasper Moon should see themselves feature alongside Warren Burrell, and in front of James Belshaw in goal.

LEE Last 2 matches HAR 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins Harrogate Town 0 - 3 Leeds

Harrogate Town 1 - 1 Leeds 4 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

